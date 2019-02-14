Way the ball bounces

DeSoto County basketball coach Darrel Nicklow (left) and Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten talk before the season finale last week. The longtime friends and former coaching team at DeSoto started their season against each other and ended it the same way. In the opener the Pirates won by three points, and then went on to win every game during the season to end up 23-0. Port Charlotte’s 68-44 win capped the perfect season.

