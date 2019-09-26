Ten Arc DeSoto Special Olympians on July 31 participated in the DeSoto County swim competition held at the Peace River Campgrounds. That success led to larger events in late August.
These athletes are Vanessa Byrd, Casey Collins, Joey Danao, Jonathan Franco, Kim Holder, Jerome Raynor, Aaron Robertson, Carl Schudel, Frankie Selkowitz and Jeffery Tomlinson. All swimmers at the July meet participated in the 25-meter freestyle swim. Frankie Selkowitz competed in the 10-meter aquatic walk. Other participants did the 15-meter aquatic walk. Times scored by the swimmers in these events determined eligibility and division placement for the Area Games.
Six DeSoto athletes advanced to the Area Nine Games held at the Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota on Aug. 24. In the opening ceremony, DeSoto’s Vanessa Byrd served as a flag-bearer.
Competing against swimmers from five other counties, Arc DeSoto’s participants did well. Winning blue ribbons were Vanessa Byrd, Jonathan Franco and Jerome Raynor. Red-ribbon winners were Casey Collins and Jeffery Tomlinson. Carl Schudel earned a yellow ribbon.
Jonathan Franco and Jerome Raynor will compete in the State Games at the North County Regional Park in Sebastian, Florida, Oct. 5-6.
Acting Special Olympics county Director Nancy Erickson coordinated these events. She was assisted by coaches Ken Clark and Joyce Collins. Serving as swim-team volunteers were Ken Calloway, Robin Johnson, Jean Rosenberg, Anita Selkowitz and Lucinda Tomlinson.
