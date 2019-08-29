By STEVE KNAPP
Arcadian Sports Editor
There was just too much for the DeSoto County Bulldogs to overcome in the season opener, as they hosted the Charlotte Tarpons and lost, 24-0.
The Tarpons graduated 19 players from last season’s team, eight of them going on to play college ball. There was little drop off in talent as a strong defense and steady yet explosive offense scored in every quarter for the win.
What made it tough for the young Bulldogs was suiting up just 24 players, with 14 of them being sophomores, and all with very limited experience at the high school level. Charlotte, on the other hand, had 43 players dressed and ready to play.
With that difference in available players, it meant that most of the DeSoto players on the field on offense also were on the field playing defense, even on special teams. Charlotte had enough players to have a substitute for every one of their players with nobody forced to play both ways.
With that huge difference, the Bulldogs got worn down during the game with several of them cramping up. Any experienced player knows that as the game goes on, you lose a step or two. And when a tired player is still better than whoever is on the bench, then they have to keep grinding the best they can.
Coach Bumper Hay addressed that point in his post-game talk.
“When we put the (bench) seconds in, you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said. “You get out there and are confused and not lined up right and we get a penalty. You’re not making anybody better like that. Know what your job is at your position.”
As usual, the Bulldogs started strong and stood toe to toe with the Tarpons. As the game wore on, however, fatigue set in and the Tarpons started winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.
And yet Ethan Redden gave the Bulldog fans their first thrill of the game by returning a punt 38 yards, and with a facemask penalty added on, the Bulldogs started their drive on the Tarpon 10. But that drive stalled as Daniel Coronel’s 23-yard field-goal attempt went wide left.
DeSoto had a couple of big plays, with quarterback Tony Blanding rushing for 11 yards and a first down just after he had hit Keimar Richardson for a 15-yard gain for a first down. Earlier, Blanding had a 14-yard pass completion to Richardson and an 18-yarder to William Maybell. But that drive stalled.
“They are a good team and I’m proud of the way you fought. Nobody in our district will be as tough as that team was. Now we know what it takes to win a district championship ... and I really believe that we are going to win the district championship,” said Hay.
Charlotte is a 6A playoff team from last year. And after going to Lake Placid tomorrow night, the Bulldogs will host another 6A team with the Port Charlotte Pirates coming to town the following Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.