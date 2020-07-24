On Friday afternoon in Florida, 9,200 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis.
Since the pandemic began, 23,225 people in Florida have been hospitalized with coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday.
In Charlotte County, 62 people were hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration. There were 146 coronavirus hospitalizations in Sarasota County, three in DeSoto County and 233 in Lee County, according to data from the state released Friday.
Only 10% of adult ICU beds were available in Charlotte County as of Friday afternoon. Fawcett Memorial Hospital only had one available as of Friday afternoon, and on Thursday, didn’t have any available.
Nurses at Fawcett protested what they call “unsafe conditions” for patients and employees on Thursday morning. They said staffing and PPE is inadequate.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had two of its ICU beds available Friday and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda had three ICU beds available.
Lee County also had 10% of its ICU beds available, while Sarasota County reported its ICU bed availability at 19%, according to the AHCA. DeSoto County reported that five of its eight ICU beds were available Friday.
Florida
Total cases: 402,312 (+75,071 from July 17)
Deaths: 5,653 (+848 from July 17)
Total hospitalized: 23,225 (+3,034 from July 17)
Charlotte County
Total cases: 1,606 (+264 from July 17)
Deaths: 82 (+2 from July 17)
Total hospitalized: 209 (+24 from July 17)
Sarasota County
Total cases: 4,837 (+957 from July 17)
Deaths: 113 (+13 from July 17)
Total hospitalized: 315 (+34 from July 17)
DeSoto County
Total cases: 1,144 (+99 from July 17)
Deaths: 14 (+1 from July 17)
Total hospitalized: 92 (+5 from July 17)
Lee County
Total cases: 14,046 (+2,003 from July 17)
Deaths: 252 (+20 from July 17)
Total hospitalized: 857 (+84 from July 17)
