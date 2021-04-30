VENICE — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees one-upped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday by rescinding all the COVID-19 health advisories he had previously issued.
On Tuesday, the CDC had relaxed its recommendations regarding masks, saying fully vaccinated people generally don’t need to wear them outdoors in most situations.
Rivkees’ advisories, issued March 25, June 22 and July 21 of 2020, had directed people over 65 or who have “high-risk conditions” to avoid going out in public and told everyone they should wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands frequently and not gather in groups larger than 10 — later raised to 50, then dropped back to 10.
He also recommended businesses allow employees to work remotely, to the extent possible.
In an advisory issued Thursday, Rivkees rescinded all those precautions, as well as the priority in vaccination given to seniors, declaring that “continuing COVID-19 restrictions on individuals, with no end in sight, including long-term use of face coverings and withdrawal from social and recreational gatherings, pose a risk of adverse and unintended consequences.”
Therefore, the advisory states, “fully vaccinated individuals should no longer be advised to wear face coverings or avoid social and recreational gatherings ‘except in limited circumstances.’”
Although the new advisory refers to people who are fully vaccinated, none of the guidance remains in place for people who aren’t.
It also doesn’t define the limited circumstances under which vaccinated people should wear a mask, or refer to the CDC’s guidelines in that regard.
Florida never imposed a mask mandate, though some local jurisdictions, including Venice, did. The mandate was allowed to lapse last year after Gov. Ron DeSantis banned enforcement.
The new advisory directs people who administer vaccinations to provide them to all eligible Florida residents, as well as anyone “who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of the State of Florida.”
The advisory may allow migrant workers to get vaccinated. The advisory doesn’t state what proof of “providing goods and services” will suffice for vaccination purposes.
Finally, the advisory states that because vaccines are available statewide, “Government offices should be conducting in-person operations and services.”
By the numbers
The state reported 5,311 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making six straight days below 6,000 cases.
At 5.66%, the positivity rate was below 6% for the third straight day. There were 76 more deaths, however.
New cases in Sarasota County dropped to 40 on Friday, with a positivity rate of only 2.35%.
State Health Officer Chuck Henry has said keeping the rate at or below 2% would show the virus is relatively under control.
It did report several deaths this week, though, including one Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 39 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 10 of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.8%, compared to 3.6% for the previous period. It reported two deaths Friday and one Thursday.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s COVID-19 census was unavailable.
Statewide, 3,216 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday; 42 of them were in Sarasota County, according to a state data base.
The Sarasota County School District reported 11 staff and 71 students isolated and 29 staff and 641 students quarantined Friday.
In the previous 48 hours, six people had been told to isolate and four to quarantine.
