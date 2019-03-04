DeSoto County's Braden Steele and Community Christian's Kaleb Smith locked up in an old fashioned pitcher's dual Monday night at Harold Avenue Park. For the first three innings Steele's fly out to left was the only ball to get out of the infield for either team.
Smith fanned four in his three inning 48-pitch stint on the mound. Steele whiffed five in the first three innings, with the only runner reaching base on a double error at second base to lead off the third. In the end, it was Steele left standing as the Bulldogs jumped on the Mustangs bullpen for 13 runs in the 13-0 win.
Smith, who is the Mustangs' starting catcher, went behind the mask in the fourth. The Bulldogs' Jade Zepeda greeted relief pitcher Jeff Vivian with a shot up the middle for the first hit of the game. Another single and a double gave DeSoto two runs to break the scoreless tie.
Vivian threw 55 pitches in his two innings on the mound as the Bulldogs erupted for five in the fifth on four singles and a double. The right-hander wasn't helped much with his defense as the young Mustangs had a few errors and missed cutoffs to help the Bulldog cause.
DeSoto put up another two runs in the sixth inning and finished their offensive onslaught with four more runs in the 7th inning. The Bulldogs had 10 hits including 4 doubles. Their aggressiveness on the bases caught the Mustangs off guard and added to the woes of coach Kevin Tracy's team.
Meanwhile Steele kept throwing his fastball and struck out 13 including Smith to end the game and give the Bulldogs their first win of the season after losing their first two.
Baseball's superstition says players shouldn't talk about a no-hitter while it is in progress, but Steele's teammates didn't know that. “Absolutely I knew what was going on. Some of the players said to me, 'you know you have a no hitter don't you?' I told them to shut up and not talk about it.”
The Mustangs managed just one other base runner in the game and that came on a two out walk in the fifth inning. He was cut down trying to steal second.
The closest the Mustangs came to a hit was a screamer hit down third base line with one out in the final inning. Freshman Cody Burton, who is the starting shortstop for the Bulldogs, was playing the hot corner. He dove for the ball and came up with it on the bag and fired a strike across the diamond to keep the no-hitter alive.
Steele said, “Thank God for Cody. That was a great play. I wouldn't want anybody else over there. He's only a freshman but he's a real good player.”
Steele lived with his heater fanning five of the final six batters in the game. “My curve and changeup weren't working so I just threw my fast ball all night.”
Tracy said, “You have to give him credit, he (Steele) threw well tonight and we couldn't hit him. We've only had 4 practices with our whole team here since some of them played basketball. We've got a lot to learn as you saw tonight with simple mistakes that need to be worked on.”
The Mustangs host the Gulf Coast Heat on Thursday while the Bulldogs will be at home against Port Charlotte on Thursday.
(0) comments
