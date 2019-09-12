Members of the Arcadia Elks lodge are doing their part to encourage DeSoto County youth to read … one quarter at a time.
On August 24, the Elks partnered with the Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County, the DeSoto County School District and All Faiths Food Bank to offer a morning of free laundry, storytelling and resources at the Supermatt Laundry located on Hickory Street in Arcadia. More than 250 loads of laundry were washed and dried free of charge while children enjoyed stories read to them or took advantage of the various other activities provided by the DeSoto tutoring bus and bookmobile.
This is part of the Community-wide initiative, Campaign for Grade Level Reading. This event was made possible through a grant written by Mary Kay Burns, FDOH DeSoto Administrator and Elks lodge officer, who is dedicated to making an impact in in the reading levels of DeSoto County youth and improving the health and well-being of DeSoto County residents.
The skills children develop early in life through reading are vital to a successful future. Get involved! Contact the Lodge and find out how you can make a difference in a child’s life in our Community.
