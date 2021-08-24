ARCADIA — Symptom-free, they wander in, clogging DeSoto County’s largest health provider. ER waiting lines at the 49-bed DeSoto Memorial Hospital in recent weeks have been near capacity, in part because healthy locals sought coronavirus screenings — not what emergency rooms provide. Maybe an aunt was exposed or pre-travel testing was required, visitors had complained. But that indifference ruins otherwise normal ER waiting times, placing the truly ill at greater risk, a DeSoto Memorial spokesperson said. “Emergency departments are not designated (COVID-19) testing sites,” DeSoto Memorial spokesperson Sarah Hipp said. “If (you) are not experiencing a medical condition that requires examination and treatment, please seek an alternate testing location.”
The problem intensifies when DeSoto fire-rescue crews arrive at the ER. First-responders must remain until hospital staff can spare a medical worker — that’s a law, which freezes fire crews, said Chief Chad Jorgensen, DeSoto County’s public safety director. The county has four rescue vehicles covering 640 square miles; losing one ripples outward, he said. DeSoto fire crews at times had been out of service up to four hours, 90 minutes on average, partly due to asymptomatic locals crowding the emergency room. “It’s not the hospital’s fault,” Jorgensen added. Comparatively small at 36,000 residents, DeSoto County had recorded 5,200 coronavirus cases, nearly 100 deaths. The state had logged more than 3 million cases, nearly 43,000 related deaths. DeSoto Memorial is the county’s largest provider. Messaging from respected authorities limits the disease, said Richard Christoff, DeSoto County’s interim emergency management director, who shoots social media updates, calls and emails to county residents as if a Cat 5 hurricane was bearing down. His agency urges otherwise healthy people to visit pharmacies, doctors or county health providers for COVID-19 screening. Or stay home. “Hopefully things get better,” he added. DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford on Tuesday had urged vaccination, as the county’s compliance hovered at about 50%. A popular DeSoto commissioner, Buddy Mansfield, had succumbed to COVID-19 this year, as had the spouse of a commission colleague, he added. “It’s serious, it’s real,” Langford said of the coronavirus. “Take whatever precautions you need to take.” Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
