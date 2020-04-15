After breaking ground in January on a new home in Punta Gorda, TJ Thornberry anticipated having it built by November at the latest.
Even with the coronavirus outbreak, Thornberry, owner of Thornberry Custom Builders Inc., expects to stay on track, but safely.
For 10 minutes, construction companies nationwide halted their work for a COVID-19 Job Site Safety Stand Down to educate workers on what they should do to keep themselves safe and to help flatten the curve.
This initiative, developed by the National Association of Home Builders, is being encouraged around the region by the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association, or CDBIA, which has over 500 members.
Approximately 10 workers and subcontractors gathered around Thornberry Thursday afternoon to learn how to keep themselves safe on the job from coronavirus. Workers were reminded to social distance no less than 6 feet with others, to clean and sanitize frequently used tools and equipment, and use gloves and eye protection.
“Safety on jobsites is the top priority on every jobsite, every day and through this pandemic,” said Melanie Markel, the president of the CDBIA and the owner of Array of Cabinets. “The building industry has been deemed essential and it is our responsibility to take a few moments out to review best practices of ensuring we are stopping the spread.”
Construction is deemed an essential business under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, meaning construction sites will still have workers on them despite the statewide stay-at-home order.
The construction industry, like all other facets of life right now, has been affected by the coronavirus. Getting supplies and materials has slowed down, and some clients understandably don’t want other people in their home.
“We’re grateful we’re still allowed to keep working,” Thornberry said.
Thornberry did note one good thing to come out of this: online permitting.
He is even ahead on some of his projects. Since he anticipated the stay-at-home order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, he secured the materials he’d need for a while.
Most workers for both Thornberry and Markle are still willing to come to work, but both said if someone was comfortable coming in, they would understand. Both contractors are spreading out their sub-contractors on their projects to make social distancing easier.
And builders are still taking on new projects from a distance.
“We’re still open, remodeling and building safely,” said Rob Markle.
Members of the CDBIA also donated close to 800 N95 masks between Lee Memorial, Fawcett Memorial and Englewood Community hospitals. The association is also donating 850 pairs of latex gloves to the Community Emergency Response Team.
