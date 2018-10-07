PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School volleyball team appears to be peaking at the right time, and a possible opponent in the upcoming district playoffs had a chance to experience it for themselves.
The Tarpons swept through the Gene Gorman volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating district rival Lemon Bay in the finals 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).
Charlotte (19-4) did not drop a set in its four-game tournament, nor was it ever really challenged in playing two local rivals and Labelle.
“I wanted to see the girls work together and play on point throughout the day,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “Toward the end of the season we want to keep doing what we need to do.”
Charlotte, which beat North Port, Desoto and Labelle to get to the finals, made its life a lot easier by having Kelsey Nolan and Shelby Beisner at the top of its service lineup. The Tarpons seemed to be up six or seven points almost immediately as both had their “A” games going.
Beisner, in particular, was red hot on serve. In the semi-final against Labelle she had eight aces in the first set alone. For this, she was named the tournament MVP, winning $1,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund in her name.
“I’ve missed my serves a lot this season, so I’ve focused on getting them in. Coach has been giving me a place for me to serve to and me hitting that spot,” Beisner said. “We didn’t miss a lot and we focused on that because that’s a lot of points we can receive.”
Lemon Bay (15-7), playing shorthanded, played well as it worked on things for districts.
“We kept it close. Charlotte is a hard-hitting team. We tried different rotations and different positions, and it worked,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “We struggle against teams that hit hard, so we tried things in practice and brought them here.”
Caroline Hill, a member of the all-tournament team, said she was happy with the team’s play against Charlotte.
“We were playing against a very strong offense and defense. We bit better than the first time in terms of getting touches and some of their hits up,” Hill said. “Of course, you always want to win.”
Lemon Bay won its first three matches in straight sets, though both Labelle and Seacrest gave them tussles in the morning session before beating Desoto handily in the semi-finals.
Charlotte’s Skylar Gribben, Adrian Barrera of DeSoto and Maddie Lofton of Labelle were also named to the all-tournament team. Labelle finished third.
North Port (9-11), after being drubbed in its first match by Charlotte, didn’t see its fortunes get any better as it lost all four of its matches to finish last in the seven-team tournament. It’s highlight was taking Labelle to a third set after a 25-23 win.
