FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Three teens were involved in a serious early morning crash Saturday in DeSoto County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the wreck, which took place around 1:35 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Southwest Hawk Road and Southwest County Road 769. 

According to the FHP report:

A 16-year-old female was driving a sedan southbound on S.W. C.R. 769. She traveled into the northbound lane and into the path of pickup being driven by a 17-year-old male and occupied by a 19-year-old male. Both vehicles hit guardrails after the collision. 

The 16-year-old female sustained critical injuries. The 17-year-old male driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, and his 19-year-old passenger was not injured. 

All three teens were wearing seat belts. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments