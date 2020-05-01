The COVID-19 pandemic is as if "a Category 5 hurricane (sat) on the country for two months."
That's how Amir Neto, an assistant professor of economics at Florida Gulf Coast University, described the impact the virus has had on the economy during a panel discussion Thursday afternoon.
"The economy will recover," Neto said, similar to how a hurricane disrupts Floridians for a while, but "we're going to have to wait a couple of years to see the economy going back to what it used to be."
Despite this daunting timeline, there is one good thing, according to Neto: The bulk of our economy here in Southwest Florida functions between November and April.
With the pandemic really taking effect at the tail-end of season, "I think we dodged the biggest bullet," Neto said.
Professors from the Lutgert College of Business at FGCU hosted a virtual panel Thursday afternoon called "Managing the Current COVID-19 Pandemic: Effects and Implications for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and the Regional Economy in Southwest Florida."
The panel also included Chris Westley, the dean of the Lutgert College of Business and a professor of economics; Tom Smythe, a professor of finance at FGCU; Penny Taylor, a Collier County commissioner; Michael Dalby, the president and CEO of the Greater Naples Chamber; and Lois Knox, regional director of the Florida Small Business Development Center Network. The panel was organized by Daniel Rottig, a professor of international business and global strategic management at FGCU.
One large factor on how the economy will recover is how quickly consumers return.
"Everyone's biting their fingers," Taylor said. "Consumers are concerned about frequenting businesses again."
With the state implementing phase one of its reopening beginning next week, "Monday's going to be a very interesting day to see how people react to the relaxation of regulations we've had," Taylor said.
"It's going to come down to whenever the consumers come back," Westley agreed, with it depending on how quick people can start feeling comfortable again.
But the good news is everyone's eager to return to normalcy, and trying to do whatever it takes to stay afloat, whether that means adapting to new technology or coming up with creative strategies to still make their products and services available safely.
"These small changes will be here a long time," Neto said.
"The spirit has not been broken," Taylor said. "Perhaps this is going to be something that will make us stronger, not weaker."
To view more information on these panels and future ones, visit www.FGCU.edu/COB/Community-Outreach-Project. A video recording of the panel will also be available to view on this website in the near future.
Small businesses who need advice or want to ask questions can request a free consultation via the Small Business Development Center by calling 239-745-3700 or visiting www.FSBDCSWFL.org.
