Each year, Dr. David Klein, a local ophthalmologist and co-founder of the Virginia B. Andes Clinic, and his wife, Stephanie, have been hosting a holiday celebration at their Punta Gorda home.
The Kleins are known for their elaborate decorations — there are many — and hospitality. During the year, most of the decorations are stored in a warehouse, but come November, the Kleins would bring them out to decorate their homestead and get ready to welcome many. But times have changed for the Kleins and the rest of the world, because of a word we didn't know last year: COVID-19.
The Kleins wondered: What would they do with all of those holiday decorations that, for some 30 years, they have been accumulating in order to create a winter wonderland in their house? That's when inspiration hit.
"We'll donate them to the museum," said Klein, a board member of the Military Heritage Museum.
They approached the museum and proposed coming over with their decorations, lights and extension cords to decorate the building, said the museum's board chairman, Rex Koch.
Gary Butler, executive director of the museum, board member C.J. Metcalfe, Lucy Linet, who Klein called "a very important employee," Sue Miscia, Koch, and Julliard-trained music director Isaac James immediately jumped in to help with the endeavor, said Klein, emphasizing that he and Stephanie did not want all the credit.
The Kleins spent countless hours decorating; Klein would head over to the museum after he left his practice in Port Charlotte, said Koch.
Butler said that the Kleins have been working every day since Nov. 2, and the end result is breathtaking. The Kleins and museum staffers have clearly managed to turn the museum into a magical winter wonderland.
The Daily Sun met with Dr. David Klein and Butler, who pointed out the numerous decorations and exhibits in the museum that has managed to remain open and functioning when so many others have closed due to the pandemic, Klein pointed out.
Strolling through hallways, and exhibit rooms, the Kleins' decorations are everywhere. One of the most impressive (and most difficult to photograph) is the life-size Santa peering over the balcony on the second floor, to the foyer below. "I carried it upstairs myself," said Klein. That Santa, by the way, weighs about 115 pounds.
Even the restrooms are decorated, and there were numerous Christmas trees throughout the facility. One is called the "Patriotic tree," said Klein. It's got three tiers of colors: red, white and blue. Klein said he recently purchased that tree specifically for the museum.
Along the corridor leading into the theater, a white piano is bedecked with different holiday arrangements. Klein said he "had an extra piano" and decided to give it to the museum. Inside the theater is a Baby Grand. Klein said that music director Isaac James "knows how to fix Baby Grands" and other pianos. And yes, the railings in the theater are also festooned with holiday decor.
We entered the World War II area and saw the wall of letters, from home and from the front. Klein grew pensive as he remembered his father, who was in the Signal Corps and designed radar. The year before the U.S. entered World War II, his father was deployed and Klein said he remembered his mother singing, "I'll be home for Christmas."
Klein also shared another memory: his nickname is "Dr. Day Day," he said. "That's what my mother called me when I was a little kid. She knew that I was going to be a physician. Everyone else in the family are or were dentists for four generations, and the name is catching on; a lot of people call me that, especially at the hospitals and the Andes Clinic ... and sometimes in my office."
Butler talked about the winter during World War I when, at Christmas, the "Christmas Truce" occurred in 1914 when British and German troops held an unofficial cease-fire, emerged from the trenches, and shared gestures of goodwill, including singing Christmas carols. Afterwards, they went back to fighting.
Gazing at the many exhibits of memorabilia, uniforms worn in different wars, and the library containing a treasure trove of history, it makes one remember tales from older generations who have served.
Klein said he wants readers to remember that the Military Heritage Museum, despite the current holiday festivities, "is a museum."
But it is so much more. It is educational and also entertaining. For those who have children and teens in the family, there are rooms where one can sit at a flight simulator and "fly" a fighter jet. Klein warned that it could give one vertigo, as the screen is so realistic.
Another room has rows of headsets for virtual reality simulations. Butler said social distancing is practiced, and every piece of equipment is cleaned and sanitized after it is handled. Also, disposable masks plus virtual reality eye masks are given out, so the wearer's face never comes in direct contact with the equipment. Gamers would especially enjoy this part of the museum.
To learn more, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org for hours, advance ticket sales and other information, visit its Facebook page, or call 941-575-9002. The museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
