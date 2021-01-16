ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands and the Heartland Bluegrass Jam Band.
Scheduled to appear in concert on Saturday, Jan. 23, are: Gulf Breeze, Heartland Jam Band and Trail Dogs.
Craig’s RV Resort about 7 miles north of Arcadia along U.S. 17, is the site of the monthly event.
“Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend,” it said in a news release. “Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners.”
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association. An annual membership is $25 for a family living together. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily done with the space available. No pets, alcohol or coolers are allowed in the audience area under the pavilion. Cash or checks only.
Campsites at Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups are $25 per night. Dry camping (no hook-up) is $7 per night. Many campers camp both Friday and Saturday night. On-site facilities include the Dixie Kitchen for lunch. Restrooms with hot showers are available all weekend. Tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area.
“Beginning Bluegrass” jam is set for 10 a.m., with the Bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia.
Directions: From State Road 70 in Arcadia, take U.S. 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into the entrance to Craig’s RV Resort and follow the signs to the outdoor pavilion.
For more information: 941-467-2051, email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit: heartlandbluegrass.org
