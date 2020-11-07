The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Charlotte County.
Tropical Storm Eta was south of Cuba on Saturday morning. It was expected to cross the island Saturday night into Sunday morning, before taking aim at South Florida.
Eta is predicted to be near the coast of Naples on Monday night before moving northeast in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coasts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service expected winds of 40-50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon.
There is the potential for some storm impacts including:
• Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes.
• Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees may be snapped or uprooted. Some fences and roadway signs may be blown over.
• A few roads may be impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places.
• Scattered power and communications outages.
There is a potential for a storm surge of up to 2 feet, which, if it happens, is likely to occur Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists believe between 2-4 inches of rain may fall on the area
