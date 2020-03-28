Two Arcadia residents died in two separate single-vehicle crashes this weekend.

Barbara Ann Porro, 53, was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback on County Road 760 north of S.E. Sanders Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Porro, who was not wearing a seatbelt, “failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway,” states the Florida Highway Patrol report. Porro’s vehicle hit a mailbox and tree, before coming to a stop in the southbound lanes of C.R. 760.

Porro’s passenger, 35-year-old Andre Sessions, of Arcadia, suffered minor injuries.

The FHP report states “pending” as to whether alcohol was involved in the fatal crash.

A 19-year-old Arcadia man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 17 in DeSoto County. Elijah Strader was driving a 2005 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. 17, approaching S.W. River Street, when he traveled off the road. Strader over-corrected and the vehicle overturned, states the FHP report. Strader, who was not wearing a seat belt, died as a result of the crash.

Strader’s passenger, Logan Flipse, 18, sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, states the FHP report.

0
0
0
4
0

Recommended for you

Load comments