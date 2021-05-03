Florida Civil Commitment Center Arcadia

Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia has a maximum capacity of over 700 people and holds detainees being held in the state’s sexually violent predator program.

Two people were treated at a local hospital Monday after coming into contact with a white powdery substance found in a letter that was mailed to the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS was called in for mutual aid, and its hazmat team inspected the substance.

“It was tested and we can’t say more than that,” said Chad Jorgensen, DeSoto County Public Safety Director.

One affected person was transported to the hospital, and the other person went on his/her own.

The Florida Civil Commitment Center, at 13619 SE Highway 70, holds detainees who are being held in the state’s sexually violent predator program. The FCCC houses up to 720 people who are detained or civilly committed under The Involuntary Civil Commitment of Sexually Violent Predators Act.

