VENICE — “Water, water, every where, nor any drop to drink.”
Clearly, poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge was never a judge in the drinking water competition put on by Region X of the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association.
The five judges in the contest Friday had plenty of water to drink: Each of the nine water utilities in Region X — Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Manatee and Sarasota counties — sent a gallon jug of H2O for tasting.
The judges also graded them on odor, color and clarity on a scale from 1 — poor — to 5.
Samples were served from lettered carafes so the judges wouldn’t know which utility’s water they were sampling.
The jugs were checked in randomly to ensure anonymity, and the water they contained had to have been collected no earlier than 24 hours before the test, stored between 50 and 70 degrees and delivered at room temperature.
The criteria make for the “most blind test possible,” said Sarasota County Commission Chair Al Maio, who’s also the chair of the Peace River Manasota Water Authority, one of the contestants.
“So far today I have not been offered any bribes,” he said with a laugh.
He was only accepting food bribes, he added, possibly because the only thing available to eat during the contest was crackers, for palate cleansing.
A lunch was served later.
The contest was held at the Mabry T. Carlton Water Treatment Facility in Venice, which came back online about a month ago after a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation project was completed.
The public is largely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes to provide the water that comes out of their tap, Maio said, or to stay ahead of the growth in the area — about 2%-2.5% a year.
“The four counties grow at the rate of another Venice every year,” he said.
There’s a return on investment in utility projects besides increased service capacity, Maio said. Studies show that every job added in the water sector provides another 3.5 jobs elsewhere in the economy.
The judges took their job seriously, and it was a difficult one, contest officials said. Their utilities produce drinking water in a variety of ways but all deliver essentially the same product, with very minor variations.
In the end, bragging rights for best water in 2021 went to the Peace River Manasota Water Authority.
By tradition, the other eight utilities are are considered to have finished second.
