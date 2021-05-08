VENICE — About 50,000 people signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination in January in the first hour after Sarasota County’s original registration system went live.
Less than four months later the registration system has been shut down and, as of Saturday, the Department of Health first- and second-dose clinics at the Sarasota Square Mall will be consolidated, with no appointment needed to get either shot.
Many private providers of vaccinations, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie and CVS, have also announced they’re accepting walk-ups, if vaccine is available, though they’re still setting appointments.
Through Thursday, according to a state database, 414,901 doses of vaccine had been administered in the county, with 183,578 people fully vaccinated and 57,621 people needing a second shot.
Locally and nationally, the number of people getting vaccinated has been tailing off.
In the week of April 25 through May 1, the county averaged 2,871 vaccinations a day.
So far this week, the average has been 1,919.
Nationwide, the daily average has dropped from a high of about 3.4 million doses several weeks ago to 2.2 million this week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57.4% of the country’s adult population had received at least one dose through 6 a.m. Friday, with 42.6% fully vaccinated.
With 74,889 doses administered per 100,000 population, Florida is in the third tier of states and territories, behind all of the states in the northeast, as well as California, but ahead of most of the states in the Sunbelt.
By the numbers
The state reported 4,302 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 cases. The number also broke a trend of three straight days of increases.
At 4.70%, the positivity rate was below 5% for the second day. There were 85 deaths reported, however.
Sarasota County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, reversing two days of increases. But the total has been below 100 for 13 straight days.
The positivity rate was 3.6%, below 5% for the fifth consecutive day and ninth day out of the last 10. Two deaths were reported.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 29 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 10 in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 2%, compared to 2.8% for the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had three COVID-19 patients Friday.
Neither hospital reported a death.
Statewide, 2,856 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday; 34 of them were in Sarasota County, according to a state database.
The Sarasota County School District reported eight staff and 48 students isolated and 25 staff and 513 students in quarantine Friday.
In the prior 48 hours, 10 people had been directed to isolate and 68 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.