Being in the right place at the right time is what it's all about.
I learned that in spades Tuesday night at Venice Theatre's tribute to the late Allan Kollar.
He passed away Aug. 29, 2020, in Venice, at age 56.
Allan was hired by the theater not too long after I was hired by the Venice Gondolier about 25 years ago.
The then-Venice Little Theatre was still very much a little theater. While the theater already had many wonderful volunteers, it was nowhere near being one of the top community theaters in the country.
Allan was either the fifth or sixth hire.
The fourth had been Murray Chase, who then hired Maureen Holland as his assistant and media relations person and so much more.
When Allan was hired to run the box office, Chase and the theater got much more than than anyone could imagine at the time.
It would be only a matter of years before someone would have to take that word "Little" off the back wall and anyplace else it could be found.
Allan needed much more to do than run a little theater's box office, and Chase, super-talent that he was and is, needed someone like Allan who could act but also would become a best friend, co-star, idea man and more.
Allan was all that … and "more." The theater might have made it to the top without him, but it likely would have taken a few more years.
With Allan's arrival, I saw an increase in ticket sales, but I also had seen this man on stage — and off, as he married another lady named Kim who would be there for him through thick and thin while she also helped transform the theater and bore him a son named Charlie.
With good looks and talent from both parents, Charlie would grow up in the theater, graduate from Pine View and head off to college working toward a degree in theater.
Looking like the future matinee idol he could well become, Charlie was in the audience Tuesday night, as I was and at least 200 other friends and fans, with possibly hundreds more watching it on the internet.
With the pandemic causing more trouble again, the group in the theater was limited yet the theater was still quite full downstairs as well as in the balcony.
Kim was with Charlie and looking just as good as she tearfully said a few words about the man who was the love of her life.
Among the people affected by Allan was a man who had been with the Kingston Trio, one of the groups that came to Venice year after year. Those concerts brought extra money that enabled the theater to begin the upward climb that would eventually make it second only to the Omaha Playhouse, which was based in a city with about 450,000 residents.
Does Sarasota County have 450,000 residents, even including the 23,000 or so residents in Venice?
With Allan on the job, not only was the box office organized, it had even more tickets to sell. However, there was no summer season in those days, so he soon was heading to Elkhorn, Kentucky, each summer to direct shows and "more" (There was always "more" with Allan.)
Although the theater's name was Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc., its spokeswoman via video Tuesday night said that Allan tried in vain "to get the actors there to stop referring to rehearsals as "play practice." That is another group of people who will long remember Allan Kollar, and fondly.
Laurie Colton, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Venice Theatre, would have had much good to say about Allan. Instead, it was Colton's husband, Evan, who was the family representative. He had gotten to know Allan on the theater's many annual trips to see plays on Broadway.
"We may be broken-hearted but we are not empty-hearted," he said. "His role was to make sure everyone felt like they belonged. I told him he was like the pastor of Venice Theatre."
Allan's little brother, Eric, echoed these sentiments only more so, because Allan was always there for him.
"He was my protector," Eric said. "I was shy. Try to be shy with him as your brother."
Yet the the two ended up on the Venice stage together in "Love, Sex and the IRS," with their mother in the audience.
Next came lots of photos on the big screen and Allan's voice as the director of "Rocky Horror Picture Show."
Chase was the next speaker, his voice conveying the sadness he still feels at the loss of his friend and co-worker.
But he carried on valiantly, sharing what it was like to work with him, especially in the "Greater Tuna" shows that were so perfect for the two of them. Each portrayed a variety of people in Tuna, Texas — some men, some women, with the two men playing all the roles, sometimes in drag.
"I miss my best friend," Chase said. "He had the fastest mind I ever knew. You could throw any curveball at him and he would handle it with ease. But you never knew what he would throw back at you.
"We worked side by side for 22 years, sometimes with a finger in the face but we always left in laughter,
"He always had my back. The night my mom died, I was supposed to go to Tallahassee to present a grant application. I called Allan, who did not know anything about it. He stayed up and learned about it and drove there the next morning."
Chase said there are three deaths: the physical act of dying, the period when everyone grieves and the final one, when your name is spoken by the very last person who remembers you."
For someone who became as legendary as Allan Kollar, that could be a long time from now.
Who can ever forget:
"Hey, everyone, I'm Allan.
"Say, 'Hi Allan.'"
Suddenly, Kristofer Gedde, the theater's general manager, burst onto the stage, followed by resident choreographer and Summer Stock director Brad Wages leading several more fellow actors in a rousing version of "The Time Warp" from "Rocky Horror."
Actually, it may have been more than rousing.
Almost everyone in the theater that night headed over to Sharky's at the Pier to continue sharing their stories about Allan: big brother, husband, father, actor, director and so much more, who so made an impact on so much and so many in so little time.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
