The storm intensified. The closures came fast. The fears mounted. The future was uncertain.
It was April. It was not a hurricane. It was a coronavirus.
The response for many, as it turns out, was a case of déjà vu.
When businesses in Charlotte County and the surrounding region faced the prospect of a long-term slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they turned to a familiar playbook. Filing for loans from the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program was not unlike the days following Hurricanes Charley and Irma, when many of the same businesses applied for government assistance.
As a result, 472 area businesses employing more than 21,000 people received loans of $150,000 or more from the PPP. By meeting various benchmarks, the loans can be converted to grants.
The relative success of area businesses in securing the loans may partially have been the result of the region’s recent history with other calamities.
“Be it (Hurricanes) Charley or Irma or the recession, we’ve just always been in kind of a preparedness mode here,” said Teri Ashley, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. “I think a lot of that training – be prepared, be prepared – prepared us for a catastrophic situation and we’re used to this.”
At least 37 businesses employing at least 6,652 people in the region received loans in excess of $1 million. In Charlotte County, 11 businesses received more than $1 million and one – the 100-employee Community Eye Center – received between $5-10 million.
One other area business – Nokomis-based Ajax Paving Industries – received more than $5 million. Ajax, along with three others, were the only companies employing more that 400 people who received PPP assistance in excess of $1 million.
Hundreds of other small businesses received loan amounts under $150,000.
“We still don’t know what is going to happen but I think it was a nice, comforting feeling that something happened relatively quickly,” Ashley said. “We did have a couple of business that did say this is great, we’ve been able to keep our staff employed.
“It meant a lot to quite a few people to keep their heads above water,” Ashley added. “A little bit of a safety boat.”
There were 435 businesses in Charlotte County, North Port, Nokomis, Venice and DeSoto County that received amounts between $150,000-$1 million and 29 more that received between $1-2 million.
North Venice-based Tervis Tumbler, which employs 489 people, was one of six businesses receiving between $2-5 million. Four other Venice businesses – Bekins A-1 Movers, Southwest Florida Retirement Center, R. Dustin Dixon DMD and Sky Family YMCA – and the DeSoto County Hospital District received similar amounts.
The Gasparilla Inn and Club on Boca Grande was one of 13 businesses on the island that received PPP loans. The 420-person resort is owned by the William Farish family. Farish is a former U.S. ambassador to the Court of St. James in the United Kingdom under President George W. Bush. It received between $2-5 million.
From car dealerships to tiki bars, the businesses receiving loans cut a wide swath across the spectrum with no one industry significantly out-pacing others. Punta Gorda-based Ambitrans, owned by Florida State Rep. Michael Grant, received between $1-2 million. Ambitrans employs 180 people.
HB Harvesting in Arcadia was the only other DeSoto County company besides the hospital district to receive a PPP loan in excess of $1 million. The 133-person crop harvesting business has been in operation for more than 25 years. Owner Hector Barajas said the PPP money came at an interesting time for the company.
“It’s good. We’re good,” he said. “We had just finished harvesting locally. I only have one crew out right now, in the Kansas City area, so we’re good. It’s all good. I’m happy.”
Unlike past natural disasters, the current pandemic does not appear to have an end date on the horizon. With Florida cases spiking and a general belief the state is still enduring the first wave of the illness, money could once again get tight.
“Now, what’s going to happen in a few months when we’re still in it? I think the mindset here, it helps,” Ashley said. “We’ve been through things and have come out on the other side. We’ll rally around ourselves just as we have for any other disaster.”
The Small Business Administration disclosed on July 5 the names of more than 660,000 small businesses and nonprofit organizations that received at least $150,000. The figure represents just 15 percent of the total loans processed as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, one of the largest federal stimulus packages in U.S. history.
