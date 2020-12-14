PORT CHARLOTTE
• 13586 Martha Ave., Port Charlotte: Some of the decorations are homemade. Display includes a two-story inflatable.
• Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte: Several houses decorated along the street.
• 495 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte: Full house and yard displays.
• 6387 Cutler Terrace, Port Charlotte: Awesome light display.
PUNTA GORDA
• Gulfview Road, Punta Gorda Isles: Residents on the cul-de-sac decorate annually.
• Bonn Court N., Deep Creek: Half-dozen homes decorated with lots of lights.
• 27060 Pelotas Drive, Deep Creek: Display of lights including reindeer, snowmen, gingerbread house and large lighted candy canes.
• 26000 block of La Paz Court, Deep Creek: Cul-de-sac and houses around it are decorated.
• Lakewood Village, 5601 Duncan Road, Punta Gorda: Many residents decorated and the entrance is decorated as well.
• 3805 Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda: Lots of lights and inflatables. Entire yard is full and the house is covered.
• 3600 block of Kassandra Drive, Burnt Store Isles: Entire block is decorated.
ENGLEWOOD
• 10192 Willowood Ave., Englewood: Music light display and more than 25 inflatables.
• 7107 Adderly Road, Englewood: Big blowup display, Christmas lights and music.
• 10430 Reims Ave., Englewood East: About 10,000 lights on display from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Large tree with synced lights through the yard. Traditional nativity scene under the trees.
• 5230 Montego Lane, Gulf Cove: Christmas village with more than 200 lit buildings, as well as other interesting mechanical items such as trains and a music box. The homeowner welcomes guests to get out of their cars for a closer look at the village.
• 179 Tournament Road, Rotonda: Lots of lights synced to music. To view online: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hnFRYPbHo98.
• 811 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda: Hundreds of lights and more than 35 lighted characters with penguins, reindeer, Santa, etc.
• 1069 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda: Large display of standing lawn figures, hundreds of lights with other unique displays.
NORTH PORT
• Boca Chica Avenue and North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port: two houses decorated.
• 4393 Ozark Ave., North Port: Lots of lights and over 150 lighted blow molds. Display is lit from about 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. nightly.
• 5781 S. Cranberry Blvd, North Port: Lots of lights and even a small dog display. The RV is all decorated too.
• Corner of Thomas Lane and Parkmount Terrace, North Port: two houses are decorated with lots of lights and inflatables.
Have you seen impressive holiday decorations at residences in Charlotte, DeSoto or Sarasota counties? Email a photo, the location and a brief description to newstips@yoursun.com.
