PORT CHARLOTTE
• 13586 Martha Ave., Port Charlotte: Some of the decorations are homemade. Display includes a two-story inflatable.
• Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte: Several houses decorated along the street.
• 495 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte: Full house and yard displays.
PUNTA GORDA
• Gulfview Road, Punta Gorda Isles: Residents on the cul-de-sac decorate annually.
• Bonn Court N., Deep Creek: Half-dozen homes decorated with lots of lights.
ENGLEWOOD
• 10192 Willowood Ave., Englewood: Music light display and more than 25 inflatables.
• 10430 Reims Ave., Englewood East: 15,000 lights.
• 5230 Montego Lane, Gulf Cove: Christmas village with more than 200 lit buildings, as well as other interesting mechanical items such as trains and a music box. The homeowner welcomes guests to get out of their cars for a closer look at the village.
Have you seen impressive holiday decorations in Charlotte, DeSoto or Sarasota counties? Email the location and a brief description to newstips@yoursun.com.
