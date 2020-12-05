Bonn Court, Deep Creek

Half-dozen homes are decorated with lots of lights on Bonn Court in Deep Creek.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE

• 13586 Martha Ave., Port Charlotte: Some of the decorations are homemade. Display includes a two-story inflatable. 

• Nelson Avenue, Port Charlotte: Several houses decorated along the street.

• 495 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte: Full house and yard displays. 

PUNTA GORDA

• Gulfview Road, Punta Gorda Isles: Residents on the cul-de-sac decorate annually.


• Bonn Court N., Deep Creek: Half-dozen homes decorated with lots of lights.

ENGLEWOOD

• 10192 Willowood Ave., Englewood: Music light display and more than 25 inflatables.

• 10430 Reims Ave., Englewood East: 15,000 lights. 

• 5230 Montego Lane, Gulf Cove: Christmas village with more than 200 lit buildings, as well as other interesting mechanical items such as trains and a music box. The homeowner welcomes guests to get out of their cars for a closer look at the village. 

Have you seen impressive holiday decorations in Charlotte, DeSoto or Sarasota counties? Email the location and a brief description to newstips@yoursun.com.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments