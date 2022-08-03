The Sarasota County School Board approved an architect contract for the new high school at Wellen Park on Tuesday.
The new facility will be 325,000 square feet with 2,100 student stations. It will have two, three-story classroom wings, according to the contract, and include an auditorium, media center, cafeteria with kitchen, gym with full athletic amenities, and classrooms on a compact site located in Wellen Park, a fast-growing planned community in North Port.
The district is utilizing a Florida prototype to reduce time and cost.
The director of construction services and a member of the Professional Services Selection Committee met with Zyscovich LLC, and successfully negotiated a $7.5 million contract.
The preliminary project budget is $155 million. Construction is expected to start in 2023.
OTHER BUSINESS
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the district has hired 250 new teachers over the past several months.
“We’re ready to have an outstanding school year.”
Board member Shirley Brown said the department of health is not requiring reports for COVID this year, so there will be no dashboard on the website.
“If you are sick, please don’t come to work or school,” she said.
The board also approved several agreements between area businesses that are willing to train students in various job preparation training and career paths.
The agreements are between the SCSB and the following: Fins At Sharkys; Skillets; The Original Egg, Tasty Home Cookin; Prime Serious Steak; Brewburger’s On The Island; Teen Court of Sarasota Inc.; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and St. Francis Animal Rescue in Venice.
The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.