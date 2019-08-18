The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of August gives anglers the tough fishing days of the month. The full moon phase has ended and the last quarter moon phase starts Friday, therefore fish will feed randomly and not in large concentrations of numbers. So expect to work harder for fewer fish.
The weather forecast will be a typical rainy season pattern with an east to southeast wind prevailing for the week. Wind speeds will be barely good enough during the midday hours and nowhere close to good during the sunrise and sunset periods.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will need find the best success during the middle to late afternoon hours for the first half of the week. The second half of the week the last-quarter moon phase will enhance the feeding activity during the sunset and sunrise period. And with the water reaching its annual high temperature mark, expect fish to be as deep as possible in shallow lakes and at twelve to eighteen feet in deeper lakes.
During the summer rainy season weather pattern, atmospheric pressure change becomes almost nonexistent as a fishing factor. The average pressure change amounts to 0.05 In Hg which is not enough to cause fish adjustment activity. Therefore the key fishing factor is wind patterns. Anglers who fish the windy side, where the wave-action is best, will locate the majority of feeding fish within the deeper areas close to shorelines.
Blue, green, brown, black and gold are the colors producing the best results. Fast-action baits producing heavy vibration as slow retrieve speeds, attract the younger fish and the occasional medium size fish. But for large bass a slow rolled bait-fish type bait within the vegetation root areas produces best.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday during the sunset and sunrise periods.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:53 p.m. and the sunset at 8:01 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-4 from 3-5 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at this rating until the second half of the week. Thursday through Saturday from 6-9 p.m. a rating of 4-5 will occur.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:30 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at this rating. Thursday and Friday the rating will improve slightly to a 3-4 rating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon, Sept. 12-16 weak full moon, 26-30 strong new moon, Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.22 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 30 inches flowing a combined 1985 cubic feet per second. Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
