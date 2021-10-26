A recent national statement by Joe Biden: "There are fewer Democrats today, than 15 years ago."
Well...where to begin. Are the American electorate finally waking up to Democrat ineptness? Democrats, are not the "party" they were in long before the 15 years that Biden alludes to, "because" this Democrat party of today, is leaning so far left, they cannot stand anymore, without props — from the socialists, communists and horribly misguided progressives!
American parents do not need the likes of Terry McAuliffe and "other" Democrats, telling them to step down and allow the national school boards and so many teachers to raise their children! If we did that, we would have millions of little robots, walking around mumbling "Democrats, are the only party," "Democrats are the only good people," etc.
What has happened to family values in this nation? What has happened to independent thinking and integrity? Why are so many Americans, "not" attending a church anymore? Where are our American basic values — the ones that built this great nation and established rules of conduct in and out of the political morass of existing government?
If the Democrats of today do not wake up and go back to the basics, we might just as well eliminate the Constitution and Bill of Rights! Importing aliens, that have no appreciation of our culture, laws and customs, will only serve to dilute and diminish this culture, that allows freedom and liberty that millions of Americans fought and many died for! God bless America!
