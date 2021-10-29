On January 5, 2021, the day before the riot at the U.S. Capitol that killed five and injured hundreds, including many police officers, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon urged his listeners to attack the Capitol. He admits he spoke to then President Trump about “kill[ing] the Biden presidency in its crib.”
The Congressional Committee investigating the Capitol attack issued a subpoena to Bannon so they could learn more about what happened that terrible day. When Bannon refused to comply, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution asking the Justice Department to seek criminal charges.
Over 200 house Republicans voted “no,” including Greg Steube who represents the 17th Congressional District including Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Our Congressional representative, whose emails to constituents are often filled with “law and order” language, apparently thinks certain people are above the law.
If any normal citizen received a subpoena and did not comply, they would go to jail. Full stop. Yet, Mr. Steube thinks people like Bannon, defenders of the person who lost the presidential election, don’t have to follow the rules.
This is yet one more reason not to retain Steube as our representative in the 2022 election. He certainly does not represent me!
