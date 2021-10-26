I want to thank the person who found my husband's cell phone on Indiana Avenue in Englewood and propped it up against a light post so it would be visible to us when we searched for it.
This was an act that reaffirmed our belief that people are basically good and well meaning. In the recent past, we had begun to doubt those beliefs and have often felt quite discouraged about the future.
This was not a "big deal" as the phone was cheap, but the effort to replace it and set up a replacement seemed daunting, as we are not technically "savvy." We rely, as do others, on visits from smart grandchildren, to fix our various electronics.
So, again, thank you. I think of these instances as "moments of grace" ...as when someone holds a door for you when you are trying to maneuver a walker into a restaurant, or when someone picks up an item you have dropped in a store. These small instances reaffirm my belief that people are basically kind and thoughtful.
I am a former teacher and I like to think that my hopes for my students to be able to live a good life will come true.
So, thank you.
So, thank you, to the person who found the phone and put it in a place where it could be easily found. You have bolstered my core belief in the basic goodness of people. This has been a small, but very important instance of grace.
