When Alvaro Amaya first became involved with sport, cross-country wasn't even an after thought.
The multi-sport athlete at North Port High School started playing soccer and golf when he was 5 years old and continued with both for a long while.
And while he can still be found on the soccer pitch, Amaya gave up golf for his senior year, so he could solely compete at cross-country in the fall. He will be a key part of the Bobcats' soccer team this winter, and run track in the spring.
Amaya began running in eighth grade, but the fall of his junior year, was the first time he competed at the interscholastic level. He said cross-county's conditioning helps improve his stamina and endurance for soccer season.
"Coach Phu (Nguyen) saw some potential in me at the end of last year," said Amaya. "So I thought it was better to focus on the sport that I actually had competitive drive for, which was cross-country rather than golf."
Amaya ran track his sophomore year, and was part of the 400x800 meter relay team. It was Nguyen who told the multi-sport athlete that if he ran cross-country, he would be able to lower his times for track.
"That's turned out to be the case because when I ran cross-country my junior year, my 4X8 time from sophomore to junior year, dropped about six or seven seconds," said Amaya, who qualified for States as a junior in the event. "Now that I'm doing cross-country full-time, I'm hoping that my 4x8 split will be even better."
North Port's boys team has a number of exceptional runners including Joseph Smith, who was part of the Sun Preps all-area team in 2018.
"Joseph's a phenomenal runner, he's a good guy to be around, he's the top runner every week and he's up toward the top of the pack,"said Amaya. "We have new guys stepping up this year, Teage Elsey came out of Riverview, he transferred and guys like Zach Rathburn and Matthew Kodberg have all stepped up. So it's a good group dynamic to have. I know when I graduate the team will be in good hands. We have some good guys in our sixth and seventh spots, and even our JV guys are stepping up a bit."
As one of the team's top runners, Amaya has placed consistently in the top five, providing him with the necessary motivation on a weekly basis, but also with a certain amount of responsibility.
"I know Zach stepped up last week," said Amaya. "He actually beat me and Teage, so that helps us out to push us a little bit more. This week we're hoping to drop our times a little more, and hopefully work our way up in the Regional rankings."
