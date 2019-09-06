Cross country

Charlotte at Venice Invite at Venice High School, 7:30 a.m./8:10 a.m.

Golf

Venice at Braden River Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Swimming

Charlotte at Northeast Relays at St. Petersburg Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Lemon Bay at Boomer Invite in Sarasota, 1 p.m.

Venice at Naples, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

St Brendan at Port Charlotte, 3 p.m.

