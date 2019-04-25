It’s a sports program that continues to produce optimal results, with many of its athletes advancing to play at the collegiate level.
Four more Tarpons made their vision a reality Wednesday morning, by signing letters of intent to participate in their discipline and taking with them lessons learned while being part of the culture endemic to Charlotte High School.
Two of the athletes were stalwarts on the gridiron, the other two anchored the team in the swim lanes at South County Recreation Center.
Jayden Grant, Chase Watter, Dylan Hacker and Carl Eisen, four athletes who’ve distinguished themselves consistently for the Tarpon program, signed to compete, adding to the source of pride and winning environment that has become a significant part of the Charlotte High School culture.
Grant, who excelled in three sports at Charlotte, football, weightlifting and basketball, will be heading to Lyon College in Batesville, Ark.
Grant who was a powerful presence on both sides of the ball, as a running back and linebacker/defensive end, will be a part of the Scots football program this fall.
“It means a lot; I moved to Florida my freshman year of high school, my cousin lived here and wanted me to be part of the team,” said Grant. “I thought it would be a good experience for me.”
Grant, who rushed for 604 yards his senior year, attributes much of his success to the coaching staff, who helped him to become the athlete that he is today.
“It’s very satisfying, because if you look at it the right way, the way you were before and the way you are now, you’re surprised at what you’ve become, and that you’re actually going onto the next level, reaching the goal you’ve always dreamed of.”
Chase Watter was part of an offensive line composed of seniors, that was a critical component in the Tarpons 9-3 record this past fall, one that saw them win the district and make the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 years. He’ll be a member of the Webber University Warriors program this fall, in Babson Park.
“It’s been fun, the connection you make with people, and that’s something that I feel like I’ll have forever,” said Webber. “I’ll always remember that, all of my friends, everybody that was on the O-line, everybody that I blocked for, playing defense...it was fun. I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”
Seven Tarpons from this past year’s football team have signed letters of intent to play collegiately, said Binky Waldrop, Charlotte football coach.
“They were two (Grant and Watter) great players for us,” said Waldrop. “We’re proud of them. We’ve been through a long process. They did it right. They didn’t rush to a decision.
The other two signees were key variables in the Tarpons success within the pool, swimmers Dylan Hacker and Carl Eisen, like Grant and Watter will participate in their sport at the collegiate level.
Hacker, the FHSAA Class 3A state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, has been swimming since the age of eight, and has worked closely year round with coaches Jeff Cain and Jim Lindberg. He will be swimming in the fall for Indian River State College in Ft. Pierce.
“It’s pretty exciting to have signed as it’s the next step to bigger things,” said Hacker. “The coaches have played a large role, throughout all my years to get me to the point where I am now. I just hope to keep on building on that and get better. The school (Indian River) is mainly about swimming, so that’s a good plus for me.”
Carl Eisen, like Hacker, has been a cornerstone of the foundation for the Tarpons swimming program, and he’ll be swimming collegiately this fall for Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W.V.
“Each coach we’ve had has played a role in our development,” said Eisen.
“They’ve helped me to become the man I am. I’m very thankful I was able to swim for the Tarpons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.