‘David, I read a letter to the editor in the October 15 Viewpoint section of the Sun from Mike Gilger of Punta Gorda. He states there is a Florida statute that keeps a business from charging a fee for using credit cards for a purchase.
“If this is the case, how does the Department of Motor Vehicles charge a fee for using a credit card when renewing tags or driver permits at the Charlotte County Tax Collector offices or when renewing by mail or online? It seems like the county is breaking the Florida statute. Thank you for explaining this. James Abner, Gulf Cove.”
James, I’ll do my best. Let’s start with Gilger’s letter.
In it, he said a pizza store and local car dealer each added a surcharge fee for using his credit card. When challenged, the car dealer removed the charge, but the pizza store wouldn’t.
In a historic 2013 class-action case settlement, merchants gained the right to pass along transaction costs — or “swipe fees“ — credit card issuers like Visa or MasterCard charge them. However, they can’t be imposed in the minority of states where credit card surcharges are expressly prohibited.
And yes, Florida is one of those states. Violators of Florida Statute 501.0117 face a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by 60 days imprisonment and a $500 fine.
But, in 2015, a federal court of appeals ruled against Florida’s anti-credit card surcharge statute, saying it was just a matter of speech. Since it also allowed merchants to offer cash discounts, a surcharge and discount were, semantically, “two sides of the same coin.”
As a result, the enforceability of 501.0117 currently appears to be in limbo.
However, if Florida law defaults to that 2013 class-action case allowing credit card surcharges, the decision imposes some important caveats: The surcharge must be disclosed with signage at the point of sale, apply to all cards, and can’t exceed 4%.
Creditcards.com notes retail credit card surcharges are more likely to be imposed by independent merchants such as restaurants and non-chain stores. That explains Gilger’s local pizza place and auto dealer. The National Retail Federation emphasizes most big chains are avoiding surcharges and trying to get networks to reduce transaction costs. It’s why you’re not seeing them at Walmart.
Surcharges using any type of debit card are banned under federal law.
James, with that context, on to your question.
The vehicle tag fees you referenced technically aren’t surcharges under the 501.0117 statute. They’re considered “convenience fees” and are allowed under another Florida statute, 215.322, where state agencies and local governments can be reimbursed for fees incurred if they accept credit card payments.
So, not only will renewing your Florida driver’s license by paying with a credit card cost you $2, but using plastic to pay your property tax bill with the Charlotte County Tax Collector’s office, for example, adds 2.5% to your bill. That means a $4,000 property tax bill will cost you an additional $100.
But let’s get back to Gilger’s letter.
Don’t let a surcharge solely dictate whether to use a credit card. Weigh any fee against the benefits and protections of using a credit card instead of a debit card or cash. That’s because, depending on the circumstances, only credit cards provide the opportunity to dispute purchases.
And while some debit card issuers may voluntarily offer fraud protection, federal law limits a credit card holder’s reported fraud liability to no more than $50. You’re liable for up to $500 if you wait more than two days to report the fraudulent use of your debit card.
If a Florida retail establishment imposes a credit card surcharge, but doesn’t disclose it at the point of sale or adds a fee over 4%, file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General (866-966-7226) and notify your credit card issuer.
