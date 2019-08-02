By VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
Staff Writer
SARASOTA — Alexis Ezelle had been wailing for more than an hour in the afternoon heat.
Her mother, Debbie, first heard her screams moments after pulling into the parking lot at Oak Park, a Sarasota school for students with disabilities.
“Mommy’s here,” she said. “I’m gonna come and take you home.”
On July 11, a school administrator called to inform her that Alexis was “inconsolable.” She arrived at Oak Park nearly 10 minutes later.
She found Alexis near the school’s courtyard, she said. A 6-foot fence would separate them.
Debbie stood on one side, while her nonverbal and autistic daughter sobbed on the other.
School officials refused to release the 16-year-old, and said students were required to leave through the front office. A behavior analyst contracted by the district advised them to open the fence gate and allow Alexis to leave, Debbie recalls.
She and Alexis were soon heading toward the parking lot. The wailing ceased after she helped the girl into the car.
Three days later, Alexis’ father, Daniel, ran into the bathroom after hearing Debbie scream.
He was disturbed by what he saw: Alexis had a large bruise beneath her breast.
“I was livid at that point because you could see the handprint,” he said. “There was a grab, a pinch.”
The Ezelles said they reported the injury to the Department of Children and Families and were told the bruise was the result of “intentional harm.” They requested that the agency conduct an investigation into how their daughter was harmed.
Oak Park Principal Jamie Lowicz declined to comment on the incident.
The school has drawn recent criticism from exasperated parents who fear their children are at risk of being injured by more aggressive students.
On July 16, the Ezelles were among nearly two-dozen parents and advocates who called for reform at a Sarasota County School Board meeting.
“We don’t have all of the answers and we don’t know everything that’s going on, but be confident that we want to solve these problems before school begins,” School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said at the meeting.
For Daniel, whose daughter has the mental capacity of an 18-month-old, it is disheartening to know that she cannot defend herself.
“That hurts more than anything,” he said. “It hurts every time I think about it.”
Amid the controversy, Lowicz reassured parents that Oak Park prioritizes student safety.
“We come here every day with the goal of keeping everybody safe at all times,” she said. “Whether it’s through the single point of access coming through the campus or whether it’s making sure that a student who may be experiencing some trauma is tended to and taken care of.”
TEACHERS STRUGGLE WITH RESPONDING
Kate Walthall, a longtime Oak Park teacher, said very few teachers at the school know how to respond to students who become violent toward others.
All staff members at the school receive crisis prevention intervention training, but the training mainly focuses on verbal de-escalation techniques and seeks to avoid the use of physical restraint.
“Everyone’s hands off because we haven’t been trained properly,” Walthall said. “Even though I’ve been trained in the past and I know how to safely restrain a child, I’m not going to do it because I’m not endorsed by the school district.”
Lowicz emphasized the fact that restraint is only used when a student is in imminent danger of bodily harm or death.
AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIORS
Walthall said several changes at the school have heightened concerns about student safety.
Class rosters are formed without teacher input. It has resulted in students being placed in classrooms based on grade level, regardless of their developmental disabilities. And has also meant that aggressive students learn alongside vulnerable ones, she said.
But grouping students by grade level allows the school to meet state standards, Lowicz pointed out.
“If you’re pairing kids based on cognitive ability, then it’s going to be very difficult to hit and cover all of those standards,” she said.
Students also follow a bell schedule that requires them to sit through 45-minute classes, which has proven to be a struggle for some who cannot work on a task for more than 10 minutes at a time, Walthall noted.
“They want to make sure that we’ve taught 45 minutes of math and reading to students who are never going to count to five or read a sentence,” she said. “Why are we doing 10th grade math and reading?”
Lowicz noted the bell schedule at Oak Park ensures that students are meeting requirements to graduate with a standard high school diploma on Access Points, a program for students with significant cognitive disabilities.
HOME LIFE
Alexis was normally happy at home. She and her father often played a game on the couch where the two tossed a pillow back and forth.
“Where’s my pillow,” Daniel always asked.
A mischievous grin would cross the girl’s face. She had the pillow clutched in her hands.
She would then toss the pillow to Debbie. Sometimes, though, she would return it to her father.
But since the incident, her behavior has changed.
She has eaten less. Slept less.
She has even started to make a guttural sound that persists for hours. The “Uh, uh, uh,” seems to never stop.
Her behavior was unusual, but so was her wailing at school.
“She rarely cries,” Daniel said. “She’ll have tantrums, but when there’s tears, she’s hurt.”
Debbie remembers feeling helpless on that sweltering afternoon.
In the coming days, she would ruminate over what happened before she arrived: Had anyone offered Alexis a drink of water? Had anyone attempted to take her to the clinic? Had anyone even asked whether she was hurt?
“They thought she was probably just an autistic child having a meltdown, not wanting to move,” Debbie said. “That is discrimination because she could’ve said, ‘Mom, I want to go home,’ but she can’t. She doesn’t have that capability.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.