Healthy seniors

Research is starting to show that delaying biological age may be one way to live healthier, fuller lives.

 Darren Baker/Shutterstock

Do you ever wake up some days and think, “When I was younger, I could survive on just four hours of sleep, but now it seems like I need 10”? Or have you ever walked out of the gym and “felt” your knees?


Active later in life

Diet and exercise are strong influencers of biological age. Blue zones, which are areas around the world where people live long lives, attribute their successful aging to diet, exercise and social connectedness.
Connections

Social connectedness is essential for well-being throughout life.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments