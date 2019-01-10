WEST VILLAGES — With the new year comes the start of the Major League Baseball’s spring training and the soon to be opened CoolToday Park.
While the Atlanta Braves are in the process of moving to North Port, the first 16 games will be played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports — the last game on March 24 will be played at CoolToday Park.
While tickets for the games in Lake Buena Vista have already gone on sale, locally fans will be able to buy their tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets for the March 24 game will range between $30-$40 and will be available online, according to the Braves.
Tickets on Tuesday will be the for the final game, which will be played against the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park — that will be the only game played until the 2020 season.
As the clock ticks down for the sale of single game tickets, there is still an opportunity for those who want to buy season tickets for the 2020 season.
Those spring training tickets, include the single game in March as well. Season tickets also include other benefits like private events, meeting with hall of fame players and other exclusive events.
Ticket sales for the March 24 game begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be purchased online at www.braves.com/tickets, season tickets are also still available by visiting the same link.
The Braves will face off against the Rays at 4:05 p.m. on March 24 at CoolToday Park.
For more information Spring Training call 941-413-5000.
