I’ve got a question for you, Englewood: Are you ready for the 17th Annual Lemon Bay Festival?
Because we here at Elsie Quirk Library sure are. And we are excited to give you just a taste of all the exciting, interesting, fun-filled events and programs taking place at the Library, from Feb. 2-9. So, I welcome everyone to Lemon Bay Festival, Englewood History with a Little Zest.
If you fancy yourself a bit of a birder, I encourage you to check out “Identifying Common Birds of Southwest Florida” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2. Or, if a bit of toe-tapping, knee-slapping high energy music is more your speed, swing by the library at 2 p.m. for the “Easy Street Duo,” an upbeat event featuring bluegrass, Cajun and zydeco music.
Calling all history buffs. Think you know some stuff about local history? Come learn even more unique, fun facts with presenter Jim Clubb and learn about the history of Englewood, and then stay for Patrick Smith’s iconic film “Florida: A Sense of Place.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m., the Historic Lampp House will present “Fred Kruea and Englewood,” a historical discussion about World War I veteran Fred Kruea and the lasting impact he made on Englewood.
Before I moved here, when I thought of “Florida,” I thought of Disney and tourists. I was unaware of the deep roots and historical culture of the Cowboys of central Florida. And so I’m always amazed whenever I see “Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida,” and am reminded of the traditions and cultural heritage of a time in our not-so-distant past. We will be screening this film at 2 p.m. Feb. 6, and I highly encourage folks to check this one out.
And finally, if this happens to be your first Lemon Bay Fest, I extend to you the warmest of welcomes! This is the BEST time to come down and visit Elsie Quirk Library. We have flyers and brochures listing all our Lemon Bay Fest events and programs, so if you happen to be in the neighborhood, come on down. I guarantee you will learn something new and interesting about the history of Englewood each day of the Fest.
And on Saturday, Feb. 9, you simply MUST come check out the Cracker Fair and Lemon Dessert Contest! There will be fun and festivities for the whole family – games, crafts, artists, music, food, vendors — and Cowboys! (Oh, and I did mention there would be dessert, yes?) What’s not to love?
Come Find Yourself at the Library!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit our scgov.net.
