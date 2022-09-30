Boating safety
ENGLEWOOD - Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boating skills and seamanship program with classes running four nights in a row, from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17-20
The course is also set from Nov. 14-17 and Dec. 12-15. The cost is $35.
"This is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater, and qualifies for both the Coast Guard and Florida Certification," it said.
For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com and select "Boating Safety Classes." Register at that link for the Boating Skills and Seamanship.
NARFE meetings Oct. 4
PUNTA GORDA — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 meets, opening at 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda
Jean Finks will speak on November ballot questions while Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds will discuss the ballot question on an extra 1% property tax for the special school assessment. The meeting is open to active and retired federal civilian employees, annuitants, survivors and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Chess club underway
PUNTA GORDA — Anyone interested in playing chess or receiving tutoring in the game can take part in a club.
The group meets from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. It is free with equipment provided by the library.
DAR to meet at Isles Yacht Club
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets starting with a social gathering at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.
The meeting begins at 11:30.
Guest speaker is Allison Chemerys who presents “One Woman’s Life in the CIA.”
To RSVP and make meal selection, email registrarcharlottebaychapter@gmail.com or call 941-505-4228 by noon, Sept. 28.
It is open to the public. Those with ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War interested in joining can email registrarcharlottebaychapter@gmail.com or call 941-505-4228.
Turkey Trot set at FSW for Habitat
PUNTA GORDA — The 24th annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is set for Thanksgiving.
Registration is open for the largest 5K in Charlotte County for $35. Run/Fun Walk participants receive a T-shirt and finisher medal. It takes place at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at FSW Punta Gorda campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The price increases to $40 on Oct. 25. For more information or to sign up, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Artists sought for ‘Visions in Black’
SARASOTA — Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative seeks and artists of color to submit work for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative, it said in a news release.
The exhibition will be presented Feb. 2-25 in three different galleries, it said in the news release.
There will be cash prizes starting at $700 for first place; $500 for second and $300 for third, it said.
Artists interested in Visions in Black can contact Marlon Tobias at visionsinblack2023@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.SuncoastBlackArtsCollaborative.org for more information.
Punta Gorda Rotary fundraising for Ukraine
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary has a fundraiser for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it stated in a news release.
“Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine,” it said.
To make a donation online, visit https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
Donations can also be mailed by being sent to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda FL, 33951-1132.
It asks to make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation is a 501c3 charity, it noted.
Fashion Show set at yacht club
PORT CHARLOTTE — P.E.O. Chapter GA of Port Charlotte hosts a luncheon and fashion show by Dillard’s at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The cost is $40. For reservations, email Wendy Hilts wendyhilts@comcast.net.
There will be no walk-ins; raffle tickets will be available for themed baskets — cash only.
Philanthropic Educational Organization is a nonprofit that helps women pursue educational goals by providing grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Child Protection Center open house
NORTH PORT — Child Protection Center has an open house for its newest facility at 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
The open house is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 5.
For more information visit www.cpcsarasota.org, email shannonm@cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Suicide prevention seminar
NORTH PORT — American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, has planned a seminar for a suicide awareness/prevention day called “Be the One.” at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
The American Legion has recently adapted this new program to help reduce veteran suicide. Guest speaker is Larry Roberts, chair of the American Legion Department of Florida Project. Local organizations will have information on where veterans and their families can get assistance they need. “Thunder” the American Eagle will be attending, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s K9 unit will have a demonstration at 3 p.m.
For more information, call 941-662-5503 or email laurajwine1103@gmail.com.
Father-daughter Sweetheart Ball
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation’s father-daughter Sweetheart Ball is 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
Take “A Walk Among the Stars” for an evening of Hollywood glam; including dancing, refreshments, entertainment. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father figures are welcome with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended.
Does your child prefer quieter spaces? Sensory hour is from 6-7 p.m. featuring less-intense music and lighting. A sensory-friendly area will be available throughout the evening.
It’s $20 per couple, $10 for additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall or at the Morgan or Mullen activity centers, or visit CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
{div}Annual craft bazaar in Rotonda
ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have its annual Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle.
Find handmade crafts for Halloween, the fall, Christmas and for the home from the Creative Crafters, the Sew ‘n Sew club and the Knit ‘n Chat club. Select “Cookies by the Pound” with hundreds of baked treats and Christmas cookies along with pies, breads and more. The Café will open at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit area nonprofits and scholarships for local students. For information contact Gwen at gwenrwwc@gmail.com
Blood drive set with OneBlood Bus
ROTONDA WEST — The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s The Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
The OneBlood Bus will be at the marina parking lot across the street. Please schedule your appointment at OneBlood.org.
Community yard sale
NORTH PORT — North Port Parks & Recreation will have its next community yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Table space to sell household items is $10, and some tables are available to rent for $5. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from local vendors. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/YardSale or call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.{/div}
Woman’s Club bazaar
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club will have its annual holiday bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the club house, 51 N Maple St., Englewood. Club members make handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money helps operate the 100-year-old building and charitable women’s organizations.
Friends book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of the North Port Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at the library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. Members (including new members) can come to the presale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. The group is accepting donations of quality books that can be dropped off at the bookstore before the sale. It also needs volunteers for the sale and store. For more information, call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com.
