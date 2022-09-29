Boating safety
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boating skills and seamanship program with classes running four nights in a row, from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17-20
The course is also set from Nov. 14-17 and Dec. 12-15. The cost is $35.
“This is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater, and qualifies for both the Coast Guard and Florida Certification,” it said.
For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com and select “Boating Safety Classes.” Register at that link for the Boating Skills and Seamanship.
NARFE meetings Oct. 4PUNTA GORDA — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 meets, opening at 11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda
Jean Finks will speak on November ballot questions while Charlotte County School Board member Cara Reynolds will discuss the ballot question on an extra 1% property tax for the special school assessment. The meeting is open to active and retired federal civilian employees, annuitants, survivors and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
DAR to meet at Isles Yacht ClubPUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets starting with a social gathering at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.
The meeting begins at 11:30.
Guest speaker is Allison Chemerys who presents “One Woman’s Life in the CIA.”
To RSVP and make meal selection, email registrarcharlottebaychapter@gmail.com or call 941-505-4228 by noon, Sept. 28.
It is open to the public. Those with ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War interested in joining can email registrarcharlottebaychapter@gmail.com or call 941-505-4228.
Turkey Trot set at FSW for HabitatPUNTA GORDA — The 24th annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk is set for Thanksgiving.
Registration is open for the largest 5K in Charlotte County for $35. Run/Fun Walk participants receive a T-shirt and finisher medal. It takes place at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at FSW Punta Gorda campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The price increases to $40 on Oct. 25. For more information or to sign up, visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Pancake breakfast set for Oct. 2ROTONDA — The Rotonda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 2. Breakfast is $8, with an $8 bloody mary bar. For more information, call 941-697-3616.
Artists sought for ‘Visions in Black’SARASOTA — Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative seeks and artists of color to submit work for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative, it said in a news release.
The exhibition will be presented Feb. 2-25 in three different galleries, it said in the news release.
There will be cash prizes starting at $700 for first place; $500 for second and $300 for third, it said.
Artists interested in Visions in Black can contact Marlon Tobias at visionsinblack2023@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.SuncoastBlack ArtsCollaborative.org for more information.
Punta Gorda Rotary fundraising for UkrainePUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary has a fundraiser for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it stated in a news release.
“Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine,” it said.
To make a donation online, visit https://punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site.
Donations can also be mailed by being sent to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda FL, 33951-1132.
It asks to make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation is a 501c3 charity, it noted.
Fashion Show set at yacht clubPORT CHARLOTTE — P.E.O. Chapter GA of Port Charlotte hosts a luncheon and fashion show by Dillard’s at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The cost is $40. For reservations, email Wendy Hilts wendyhilts@comcast.net.
There will be no walk-ins; raffle tickets will be available for themed baskets — cash only.
Philanthropic Educational Organization is a nonprofit that helps women pursue educational goals by providing grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
Child Protection Center open houseNORTH PORT — Child Protection Center has an open house for its newest facility at 5600 Peace River Road, North Port.
The open house is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 5.
For more information visit www.cpcsarasota.org, email shannonm@cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Rotonda OktoberfestROTONDA WEST — The Rotary Club of Rotonda will present the first Oktoberfest Meet & Greet, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Clubhouse, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
For more information, email RotaryRotonda@gmail.com.
Chess club underwayPUNTA GORDA — Anyone interested in playing chess or receiving tutoring in the game can take part in a club.
The group meets from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. It is free with equipment provided by the library.
Woman’s Club bazaarENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club will have its annual holiday bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the club house, 51 N Maple St., Englewood. Club members make handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money helps operate the 100-year-old building and charitable women’s organizations.
