CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Location;Business;Employees;Amount
Placida;Jerry’s Tiki Bar at Waterside Grill;28;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;Forsberg Construction Inc.;84;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;Gettel PG-T;96;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;PG-T;96;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;Ambitrans;180;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;Solaris Healthcare;280;$1-2M
Punta Gorda;Deep Creek RNC;217;$1-2M
Port Charlotte;Community Eye Center;100;$5-10M
Port Charlotte;Grace Waterproofing LLC;186;$1-2M
Port Charlotte;Fuccillo Associates of Florida;90;$1-2M
Port Charlotte;Port Charlotte Auto Retail;119;$1-2M
SARASOTA COUNTY
North Port;Adams Brothers Cabinetry;100;$1-2M
North Port;EARTHBALANCE;125;$1-2M
North Port;King Plastic Corporation;165;$1-2M
Nokomis;Ajax Paving Industries;460;$5-10M
Nokomis;Hewitt Steel;124;$1-2M
Nokomis;RV World;117;$1-2M
Nokomis;Matthew Currie Ford;118;$1-2M
North Venice;Tervis Tumbler;489;$2-5M
North Venice;Commercial Residential Aluminum & Fabrication;N/A;$1-2M
Venice;Bekins A-1 Movers;383;$2-5M
Venice;Southwest Florida Retirement Center;285;$2-5M
Venice;Sky Family YMCA;474;$2-5M
Venice;Absolute Aluminum;117;$1-2M
Venice;Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice;100;$1-2M
Venice;DR Media;100;$1-2M
Venice;Radiology Associates of Venice & Englewood;110;$1-2M
Venice;Tarpon Shores Dental;1;$1-2M
Venice;Venice Motors;150;$1-2M
Venice;Venice Pier Group;221;$1-2M
Venice;R. Dustin Dixon DMD;159;$2-5M
Venice;Hazeltine Nurseries;155;$1-2M
Venice;Save On Enterprises;271;$1-2M
DESOTO COUNTY
Arcadia;DeSoto County Hospital District;308;$2-5M
Arcadia;HB Harvesting;133;$1-2M
GASPARILLA ISLAND
Boca Grande;Gasparilla Inn and Club;420;$2-5M
Boca Grande;Grande Air Services;101;$1-2M
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.