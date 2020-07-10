CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Location;Business;Employees;Amount

Placida;Jerry’s Tiki Bar at Waterside Grill;28;$1-2M

Punta Gorda;Forsberg Construction Inc.;84;$1-2M

Punta Gorda;Gettel PG-T;96;$1-2M

Punta Gorda;Ambitrans;180;$1-2M

Punta Gorda;Solaris Healthcare;280;$1-2M

Punta Gorda;Deep Creek RNC;217;$1-2M

Port Charlotte;Community Eye Center;100;$5-10M

Port Charlotte;Grace Waterproofing LLC;186;$1-2M

Port Charlotte;Fuccillo Associates of Florida;90;$1-2M

Port Charlotte;Port Charlotte Auto Retail;119;$1-2M

SARASOTA COUNTY

North Port;Adams Brothers Cabinetry;100;$1-2M

North Port;EARTHBALANCE;125;$1-2M

North Port;King Plastic Corporation;165;$1-2M

Nokomis;Ajax Paving Industries;460;$5-10M

Nokomis;Hewitt Steel;124;$1-2M

Nokomis;RV World;117;$1-2M

Nokomis;Matthew Currie Ford;118;$1-2M

North Venice;Tervis Tumbler;489;$2-5M

North Venice;Commercial Residential Aluminum & Fabrication;N/A;$1-2M

Venice;Bekins A-1 Movers;383;$2-5M

Venice;Southwest Florida Retirement Center;285;$2-5M

Venice;Sky Family YMCA;474;$2-5M

Venice;Absolute Aluminum;117;$1-2M

Venice;Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice;100;$1-2M

Venice;DR Media;100;$1-2M

Venice;Radiology Associates of Venice & Englewood;110;$1-2M

Venice;Tarpon Shores Dental;1;$1-2M

Venice;Venice Motors;150;$1-2M

Venice;Venice Pier Group;221;$1-2M

Venice;R. Dustin Dixon DMD;159;$2-5M

Venice;Hazeltine Nurseries;155;$1-2M

Venice;Save On Enterprises;271;$1-2M

DESOTO COUNTY

Arcadia;DeSoto County Hospital District;308;$2-5M

Arcadia;HB Harvesting;133;$1-2M

GASPARILLA ISLAND

Boca Grande;Gasparilla Inn and Club;420;$2-5M

Boca Grande;Grande Air Services;101;$1-2M

