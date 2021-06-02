Doctors Hospital changing its name

A nurse ties off her second mask before gloving up to enter a COVID-19 patient’s room at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Doctors Hospital will be rebranded as in September.

SARASOTA — HCA Healthcare announced it will be using the HCA Florida Healthcare brand starting in September in an effort that will continue through mid-2022.

That means 49 hospitals and more than 350 other healthcare sites will receive new names.

Among them are Englewood Community Hospital, Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.

Beginning in September, the new facility names will be HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, according to HCA officials.

Aside from the name and branding, no other changes will take place, the news release said.

“A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities. Our goal is for patients across the Sunshine State to confidently visit any HCA Florida Healthcare location, and expect to receive a top-quality experience,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare.

“We understand that now, more than ever, people are looking for security, safety and trust in a healthcare provider,” he said. “HCA Florida Healthcare is a purpose-driven brand that will elevate how we serve our communities by further leveraging our collective strength.”

The name changes will start this fall, with updated names, signs and websites.

