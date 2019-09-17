Teen Health Fair set
for Saturday
SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County hosts its first Teen Health Fair to help connect students and families with services, information and community resources.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Goldstein Library, at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota.
Jasmine Akins, health education consultant for DOH-Sarasota, said the decision to create an event for teens came after officials learned resources for adolescents were difficult to find.
“We saw that there was a gap of services for our kids,” she said.
Several other topics will be discussed at the event, including drug and alcohol prevention, sexual risk avoidance, nutrition, and dental and vision education. Teens can receive free dental and wellness checks, as well as diabetes and STD testing.
To register for the event, visit surveymonkey.com/r/BXXJWR5.
Former POW set to speak PUNTA GORDA — A former POW who spent five years in captivity will tell his story Friday.
In 1968, Wayne Smith was captured as a prisoner of war during Vietnam while flying his 90th combat mission.
Smith was a prisoner of war after flying his 90th combat mission on Jan. 18, 1968. He was captured and spent the next 1,882 days in captivity before being released during Operation Homecoming on March 14, 1973.
He will tell his story Friday at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda as part of POW/MIA Recognition Day as part of remembrance ceremony that starts at noon.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Red tide is detected
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Low counts of red tide have turned up in water samples in Charlotte County waters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts results of water samples taken throughout the state for signs of the toxic red tide algae.
A weekly report on myfwc.com" target="_blank">myfwc.com shows researchers detected very low counts — more than 1,000, less than 10,000 cells per liter of water — of red tide in three samples taken: one east of Gasparilla Island at the mouth of Charlotte Harbor, another off Little Gasparilla Island in the Gulf, and a third offshore from Boca Grande.
The samples were collected Sept. 9.
Late in 2017 and throughout 2018, Charlotte, Sarasota and other coastal counties were plagued with intense blooms of a million or more cells per liter.
For more information, visit myfwc.com
Residents to
protest taxes
NORTH PORT — The City Commission is expected to finalize city tax rates for 2019-20 when it meets Thursday, but a group of North Port residents is trying to ensure that does not happen without a fight.
The commission has given preliminary approval to a millage rate of 4.0872 per $1,000 of assessed value for homes in the city. The current rate is 3.4077.
The measure is up for second reading and approval at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A group protesting the increase plans to publicly protest the action and is calling for residents to turn out at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall.
The group, headed by Victor Drobin, of West Villages, is asking residents to block any “rubber stamping.”
Drobin said Monday he hopes the protest changes some minds on the commission.
Mayor Chris Hanks contends the rate increase is due because the city has artificially held tax rates low over the past several years.
The city must have a new budget approved and in place by Oct. 1. - Staff Reports
