Englewood man facing charges
ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man is accused of pointing at revolver at two people, according to reports released Friday by authorities.
Joe Wayne Rice Jr., 53, was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony, officers said.
Rice lives on the 9000 block of Bantry Bay Blvd., Englewood.
A victim said Rice became irate and pointed a .38 caliber revolver at two people in the house.
Deputies questioned Rice, who denied the allegations.
“Joe stated he had the revolver in question in his possession at one point but wasn’t able remember when,” a deputy reported. Rice was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on $150,000 bond.
White Cane Safety Day Walk is slatedNORTH PORT — The South Sarasota County Council of the Blind will hold its annual National White Cane Safety Day walk on Wednesday, Oct. 16, along Tamiami Trail in North Port.
It will be the first time the walk is held in North Port. In the past, the group has held annual walks to benefit those with sight challenges in Venice and Englewood.
“We expect about 45 walkers and more walkers, blind and sighted, are welcome,” said Tom Hanson of the group.
The walk will take place on a new walking trail on the north side of Tamiami Trail. It will begin at noon in front of the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, and go about two blocks North Port Boulevard. When they return to the starting line, the group will have lunch at the restaurant.
“If anyone want to join us, we just ask that they pay $20 toward the cost of the lunch,” Hanson said.
Englewood Beach now has a beachcamENGLEWOOD — Thinking about going to Englewood Beach? Now, you can check out the public beach conditions before you leaving home. Visit www.pureflorida.com/beachcam for a live glimpse of the beach.
“With the support of this beach camera, people will have 24-hour live streaming, high-definition access to Englewood Beach, offering a doorway into current beach conditions — such as weather, wind speeds, tide levels and more — allowing for beach goers to effortlessly plan their perfect day at the beach,” said Wendie Vestfall, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau tourism director, in a news release.
Siesta Key is the only one of Sarasota County’s public beaches with a live cam.
The camera is perched on top of the beach pavilion. You can zoom in and move the view back and forth.
Vegetable Symposium in Port Charlotte todayPORT CHARLOTTE — Could one grow the perfect tomato right here in Florida?
Possibly. With the help of Saturday’s Vegetable Symposium, avid vegetable gardeners could come close.
The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension office in Charlotte County is hosting its 2019 Vegetable Symposium Saturday, where novice to expert veggie gardeners will get to delve deep into their craft.
Speakers will include master gardener Mike Stevens, county extension director and horticulture agent Ralph Mitchell and master gardener Bob Prier.
It runs from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Charlotte County Extension Office, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. There is a $10 registration fee.
