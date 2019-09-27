PORT CHARLOTTE - Waterpark developer Lost Lagoon Development LLC invoked the six-month extension this week to keep its construction option on 157 acres of vacant land in Murdock Village.
The deadline was Sept. 24 for Lost Lagoon, also known as Arredondo Pointe, to submit its completed site plan to the county for a new downtown along with a water park. Sept. 24 was the end of 18 months set aside in Lost Lagoon's contract with Charlotte County. But the contract allows one six-month extension, which puts the new deadline in March 24, said Economic Development Director Dave Gammon.
Gammon said he believes the Orlando-based Arredondo is making progress on its detailed site plans, and just needs more time.
Arredondo executives have told Charlotte County they want to complete the site plan well before the new deadline, Gammon said.
Arredondo did not return requests for comment from the Sun.
The county accepted the developer's conceptual plan in January. That plan calls for up to seven hotels, a 45-acre water park and 2 million square feet of commercial development. The site is located between US41 and north of State Road 776. This is a large piece of the 879 acres that the county bought for $128 million in 2004.
Infrastructure improvements would include widening Toledo Blade Boulevard, installing water and sewer lines, roads and storm water management.
Sunseeker gets permits to start building its towers
PORT CHARLOTTE — Things are looking up. The Sunseeker Resorts project has received permits to begin constructing its three hotel towers along a narrow strip of land on Charlotte Harbor.
The Allegiant Travel Company-owned project applied for building permits in June, one day before construction impact fees were due to increase by 11.5% on 680 hotel rooms and suites. The county granted final approval on Sept. 26.
Allegiant received a $175 million loan for phase one in March with the entire project projected to cost $420 million.
To all appearances, construction is already underway at the site on the west side of U.S. 41 at the bridge to Punta Gorda. That construction, however, is for the foundation support structures, which received construction permits in June.
"You’ll see more of the upward work begin to emerge as that progresses," Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey said of the hotel tower construction.
Sunseeker says it expects to open the hotels by spring of 2021.
'Killer Keg' horror comedy casting draws hundreds
PUNTA GORDA — "Killer Keg" is more than just a movie, it's a whole community.
Nothing proved that more than the 700 people who showed up to audition for the new horror comedy in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
"Killer Keg" is a 'genre hybrid' following the theme of "Groundhog Day" and "Happy Death Day" where characters must relive the same day over and over again in a loop.
Movie Brad Leo Lyon spoke about the film recently.
"We anticipate the majority of locations will be right in the Charlotte and Sarasota county areas," he said. "Not every location has been discovered yet but our script is comprised of several things like a coffee shop, a beach house or waterfront location, a restaurant, offices, an oddities shop, and other such locations that we may still be in search of."
He said he's "deeply grateful" for the interest in the film already.
"Make no mistake, the support the community can give a film here, in its infancy, is what will help us make the best film we possibly can," he said.
