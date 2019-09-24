Battle of the Bridges set for Saturday
VENICE - The oldest youth rowing club in Sarasota County is launching its newest event on Saturday in Venice.
Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Program has partnered with the city of Venice and Sarasota County Parks and Recreation for the first 5K Battle of the Bridges.
It takes place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with a two-hour lunchtime from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Racers "will launch at the Historic Train Depot, 303 E. Venice Ave., and warm up traveling south along the Intracoastal Waterway," according to a news release. "Near Shamrock Park, they will turn north and begin racing about 1000m south of the Circus Bridge."
People who want to watch can see it on "on either side of the waterway via the Legacy Trail. Traveling under three bridges, the race will end 1 meter past the KMI Bridge," the news release states.
The racers include 18 teams on 150 boats. Of course, as with most things in the area, adverse weather or water conditions might cause a delay or cancellation.
Title I schools to receive $7.7M for 2019-20
NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School Board is expected to allocate $7.79 million to Title I schools for the 2019-20 academic year.
Title I funding is distributed to schools based on the number of students receiving free and reduced price lunch. The federal funding goes toward improving the academic achievement of low-income students.
Numbers will be finalized sometime next month, district officials said. Most of the schools are in North Port.
Last year, a majority of the district's Title I dollars — 77.9 percent — supported supplemental instruction, which includes salaries and benefits for school-based guidance counselors, intervention teachers and home school liaisons.
'Go Gold Day' set for schools on Friday
SARASOTA — September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Sarasota County School District will “Go Gold” on Friday in support of pediatric cancer.
The district previously participated in “Go Gold Day” in honor of Benjamin Magilkey and Avery Rann, two Southside Elementary School students who died of cancer in 2017.
The Magilkey family established The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research in conjunction with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and any proceeds earned on “Go Gold Day” will go toward their organization, according to a district news release.
Last year, more than $18,000 was raised by Sarasota County schools in support of pediatric cancer research, the release said.
Charlotte OKs $500K tax deal for Cheney Brothers
PUNTA GORDA - Cheney Brothers Inc. received a 10-year tax break from Charlotte County in exchange for a promise to build an $8.6 million expansion with 30 more higher paying jobs.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the incentive financing worth an estimated $569,175 in lost taxes. The estimated net benefit to the county in this time period is $910,883.
This is the second tax incentive the company has received, with the first being in 2016 shortly after they opened a new facility near the Punta Gorda Airport. At that time, the company promised to hire 380. They have exceeded that at 467 employees currently earning an average salary of $62,122.
Lights up at Winchester in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD — Motorists will soon get a green light — or red one — at the intersection of Winchester Boulevard South with the Avenue of the Americas and Fruitland Avenue.
The installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection should be completed next month, possibly in the first two weeks of October, according to Charlotte County officials. - Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.