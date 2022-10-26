Where do displaced pets go after a storm?
Sherri Dennis, co-director at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte, said the shelter took in a few strays after Hurricane Ian.
“We check to see if they are chipped, and then they’re put on a stray hold for seven days,” Dennis said. “If Animal Control deems the owner can no longer care for the pet, then we place it available for adoption.”
Dennis spent five days at the shelter — during and post Hurricane Ian with her puppies.
“All the animals did remarkably well,” Dennis said. “We have more than 200 animals at the shelter right now. I hope people will call us if they are missing a pet.”
Before the storm, the Humane Society of the United States evacuated two truckloads of cats and dogs to Texas and Idaho, Dennis said.
Fosters are always needed. AWL pays for all supplies including food and medication.
If an animal has been lost during the storm, call 941-625-6720. That number can also be used by people interested in fostering animals.
The Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood suffered severe damage from Hurricane Ian. It included damage to the roof, including broken ceiling tiles, interior water damage, damages to office equipment, and fencing and signs were destroyed, according to SHS CEO Maureen O’Nell.
The shelter evacuated 60 animals to shelters in northern Florida prior to Ian striking Southwest Florida, including senior dogs and cats, puppies, kittens and bunnies.
The animals will not able to return to Englewood until the facility is repaired.
“The last scenario we want is to return the evacuated animals to an environment that is less safe and comforting than they had before the storm,” O’Nell said. “The evacuation alone was very stressful on them. Now we need to repair our damages so we can get back to what’s most important — bonding people and pets.”
O’Nell said the Humane Society took in several displaced pets over the past two weeks.
“These animals have been through so much,” she said.
To support shelter repairs, the public can donate by visiting www.humane.org/make-a-donation.
These interested in fostering a pet from that facility can call 941-474-7884.
