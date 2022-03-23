Morgan Willis rises up for the kill at the net. Willis' Port Charlotte Lady Pirates played rival Lemon Bay on the beach volleyball courts at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood on Wednesday. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Ocean Roth (left) and Kendall Steinert celebrate after winning a point for Lemon Bay during Wednesday's match against Port Charlotte at Ann Dever Park. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Port Charlotte's Hailey Lorenzoes full extension on her dig to keep the volley alive during Wednesday's match against Lemon Bay. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Port Charlotte's Rylee Waldie receives teammate Hailey Lorenz's pass and spikes it over the net during the Pirates' match against Lemon Bay in Englewood on Wednesday. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Lilly Abbott makes a lunging save to keep the volley going for Lemon Bay during its beach volleyball match against Port Charlotte on Wednesday at Ann Dever Park. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Madeleine Googins spikes the ball on Wednesday during Lemon Bay's beach volleyball match against Port Charlotte at Ann Dever Park. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
Morgan Willis rises up for the kill at the net. Willis' Port Charlotte Lady Pirates played rival Lemon Bay on the beach volleyball courts at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood on Wednesday. (Sun photo by Tim Kern)
ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay improved to 6-0 in its inaugural beach volleyball season with a 3-2 win against visiting Port Charlotte on Wednesday.
Battling windy conditions at Ann Dever Park, the Mantas secured the team win with victories by their Nos. 1, 3 and 5 duos.
On Tuesday, the Mantas defeated North Port, 5-0. They will return to action Tuesday at Charlotte.
BASEBALL
ODA 6, Lemon Bay 5: Lemon Bay squandered two late leads in falling on the road at Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday.
The Mantas (7-3) actually fell in a 2-0 hole to begin the game but scored four unanswered runs to take the lead. Abel Albarran got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third. Jason LePage knotted the game at 2-2 in the fifth with a double to left, plating Ryan Mickey, the Joel Vazquez pushed the Mantas out front with a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning.
ODA (7-3) staved off defeat with two runs in the bottom of the seventh against Mantas reliever Mayson Roberts, but Brady Ham put Lemon Bay in front once more in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to drive in Zeke Moranda, but the Thunder wouldn’t go away, scoring twice in the bottom of the inning to win it.
Albarran pitched well in defeat, going six innings, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out eight. Vazquez and Mickey each had two hits as part of Lemon Bay’s 10-hit attack. The Mantas also drew eight walks but stranded 11 runners.
Lemon Bay will try to get back on the winning track Friday at Port Charlotte.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte 3, Bishop Verot 2 (Tuesday): Mia Flores pitched into extra innings, then Jasmine “Jazz” Jones walked it off with a two-out, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the eighth as the Tarpons defeated the Vikings.
Flores ran into trouble during a two-run sixth inning but otherwise shut down Bishop Verot, allowing seven hits and a walk. Josalin Abel had two hits, including a double and drove in a run. Faith Warton drove in the other Tarpons run.
Charlotte improved to 4-3 with the win and will play host to Venice on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.