VENICE – Visiting Parkview made a three-run second inning stand up against Venice on Tuesday, handing the Indians a 3-1 defeat.
The Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Georgia according to MaxPreps, broke through against Venice starter Jackson Lucas, scoring on a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error. Outside of the rocky inning, Lucas pitched well, lasting into the seventh inning, allowing just four hits and a walk. Simon Yochum got the last two outs.
Venice’s lone run came in the fifth when Carter Cox led off with a single, moved to second on Maddox Volks sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch, then scored on another wild pitch.
The loss dropped Venice to 10-7, but they won’t have to dwell on it with a game against Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday.
North Port 16, Bayshore 1: At North Port, the Bobcats churned out 12 hits and drew six walks to rout the Bruins in just four innings of work.
Reed Backstrom had a pair of triples. Ryan Playter also tripled and drove in three runs as everyone in the Bobcats lineup reached base.
Playter hushed Bayshore from the mound, scattering four hits over four innings while striking out six.
North Port evened its record at 7-7 heading into Wednesday’s game at Port Charlotte.
SOFTBALL
Riverview 6, North Port 4: At North Port, pitcher Jewelie Vanderkous pitched well, but four unearned runs proved to be the difference against the visiting Rams.
The troublesome fielding put North Port in an early 5-0 hole, but the Bobcats chipped away to get back in the game.
Kaitlin Kohlenberg hand three of North Port’s eight hits and freshman Elise Indico homered. Vanderkous had a pair of hits and drove in a run.
In the circle, Vanderkous allowed seven hits, walked none and struck out 13. Only two of the Rams’ runs were earned.
Bishop Verot 9, Charlotte 0: At Fort Myers, the Tarpons’ six-game winning streak was snapped by the Vikings.
Bishop Verot ace Victoria Ash scattered Charlotte’s six hits and struck out seven and walked none.
Charlotte fell to 13-4 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday against Barron Collier.
BOYS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 7, Cypress Lake 0: At Englewood, the Manta Rays blanked Cypress Lake in their penultimate match of the regular season.
Singles players Steve Ethier, Hunter Andres, Gray Lowder, Logan McGinty and Hank Causey dropped just 10 games while winning each of their matches in straight sets. Ethier, Andrews and Lowder won their matches by identical 6-1, 6-0 scores.
Ethier and Billy Rand won No. 1 doubles with an 8-0 score. Caleb Hutcherson and McGinty teamed up for an 8-5 win at No. 2.
Lemon Bay (9-4) closes out the regular season Thursday against North Port.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lemon Bay 7, Cypress Lake 0: At Englewood, the Manta Rays improved to 11-3 heading into their regular season finale on Thursday against North Port.
Parker Zautcke, Rosey Lowder, Avery Shirley, Alaina Maday and Mercedes Roesler won their matches in straight sets, with Shirley and Roesler blanking their opponents.
Zautcke and Lowder scored an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles while the No. 2 duo of Shirley and Marie Artigas trounced their opponents, 8-1.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Port Charlotte 4, North Port 1: At Centennial Park, the Pirates got straight-sets wins from their Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 5 duos.
North Port’s No. 4 tandem pulled out a 2-1 victory in their match.
Port Charlotte improved to 6-4 on the season while the Bobcats fell to 0-7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.