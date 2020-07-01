University of Iowa graduation

Two area residents are being recognized for their achievements at the University of Iowa.

 Provided PHOTO

Clayton Wagner, of Osprey, was among the graduates of the University of Iowa this year.

Wagner was a student in the Tippie College of Business with his program of study as finance. He received a bachelor of business administration degree. He was among more than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students who graduated this spring.

Venice resident graduates from Ohio University

Samuel Berman, of Venice, has graduated from Ohio University. Berman earned a with bachelor of science degree in communication. More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University.

North Venice resident earns Colgate Award

Austin Rockwood, of North Venice, a graduate of Pine View School, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University.

“Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence,” the university said. Rockwood is a member of the Class of 2020.

Venice resident on Troy University Chancellor’s List

Bailey Faulkner, of Venice, earned the right to be on the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the 2020 spring semester.

“The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0,” the university said.

Osprey resident named to U of Iowa Dean’s List

Rachael Wagner, of Osprey, has been named to the University of Iowa Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Wagner is majoring in marketing at University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business

Venice resident named to U of Wisconsin Dean’s List

Evan Peepo, of Venice, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Venice resident on Iowa State dean’s list

James Owen Bachman, of Venice, has been named to the Iowa State University spring 2020 semester Dean’s List. Bachman is majoring in chemical engineering at the school.

Student Leadership seventh-grader excels on ACT

A seventh-grader at Student Leadership Academy in Venice is being lauded for “achieving an exceptional score on the ACT,” according to a news release from the Duke University Talent Identification Program.

Anabel Tocco took this above-grade-level test as a participant with Duke TIP.

Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that recognizes academically talented students and provides advanced learning opportunities that foster their intellectual and social growth, according to a news release. Each year, Duke TIP identifies a select group of students as academically gifted, based on their standardized test scores. Those students are invited to take the ACT or SAT, which can provide crucial insight into a gifted student’s strengths and abilities. The highest scorers among these students, which included Tocco, are invited to a special recognition ceremony, typically hosted at one of more than two dozen colleges and universities.

For more information on Duke TIP, visit tip.duke.edu. Have an education note?

Email scott.lawson@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments