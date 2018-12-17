It’s almost as if it’s second nature.
Soccer is a way of life for Tarpon goalkeeper Gavin Pennell, a sport that has shaped the complexion of his life that it’s part of his innate character.
He was introduced to the sport by his father Randy, at age three, and has continued his trajectory, evolving from those nascent stages to his current level of play.
However, he would be participating in the sport for nearly a decade, when a fortuitous opportunity would allow him to make the transition to his current position.
“I didn’t play goalkeeper until I was about 12-years-old,” said Pennell. “I discovered my talent in a game when I was just messing around. We were up a couple of goals and they threw me in the net. I’ve been playing goalkeeper ever since.”
The sport is an ever consuming passion for Pennell, and his earlier experience playing in different positions markedly increased his vision of the field and soccer IQ, providing him with a perspective that many goalkeepers
don’t have.
“I can still play the field and I train hard every day,” said Pennell. “I’ve just pushed hard to get where I am. Knowing every position helps me organize the team, especially being the goalkeeper. I’m the most vocal player on the field. Organization is one of the most key components in the game.”
Pennell’s mental approach and intuitive thought process have been critical variables in the junior’s success.
However, even with his vast experience and depth of understanding of the sport, Pennell has had to accept the pitfalls associated with adversity and work harder to improve, with his indefatigable nature and determined spirit paying dividends during the rise to his current status.
“Freshman year, I was actually cut from varsity, but I got over it,” said Pennell. “I came back and made varsity (as a sophomore). With the exception of the first two or three preseason games, where I hurt my ankle. I started every game my sophomore year.”
Soccer has been a 52-week-a-year commitment for Pennell, who’s made a number of sacrifices both financially and in terms of the amount of time he has committed, to achieve optimal results within the sport.
He began playing club soccer in Maryland when he was in the 5th grade, eventually playing for a D1 team called the Westminster Soccer Association.
When he relocated to Florida, he began with a Division III program, but has progressed steadily, through his work ethic, improved play and strong skill set, moving to Division II, and he’s now part of the Division I FC Sarasota roster, the team he plays for year round with the exception of the high school season.
“I’m playing with some of the classiest players I’ve ever seen,” said Pennell, speaking of his experience with FC Sarasota. “The drive is the most stressful thing. It’s an hour there and an hour back.”
The person who’s made the largest impact on Pennell’s career is his father Randy.
“He would help me train all the time when I was younger,” said Pennell. “He’s made me the player that I am today.”
Pennell’s passion for the sport is all-consuming, and it’s that depth of love that has helped him excel on the field.
“I try to train as much as I can,” said Pennell, who’s constantly thinking about the sport. “It’s the most important thing to me.”
The Tarpon goalkeeper would like to continue his career beyond the interscholastic level.
“College is the first thing to focus on, but I would love to play professionally,” said Pennell.
One player who has influenced Pennell’s style of play, is Manchester United goalkeeper David de Geya.
“It would be awesome to be anything close to what he is,”said Pennell.
Current Tarpons Soccer Coach Greg Winkler has made a profound difference on and off the field, said Pennell.
“He’s just an amazing coach,”said Pennell. “He definitely motivates you to win.”
Pennell’s passion and visceral approach are palpable, so much so that it can be felt far beyond the field.
“I can’t really take credit for Gavin’s ability,” said Greg Winkler, Charlotte Tarpons boys soccer coach.
“He has had some very good training. If anything, I’m trying to get him to focus on our team, his communication to his teammates during the game, and not letting things he can’t control affect his performance. He wants to be a leader and I’m trying to give him a picture of what that looks like.”
Winkler has been working to make the plays more predictable for Pennell, to take some pressure off of him as he evolves as a goalkeeper.
“His growth as a player has been exciting to watch,” said Winkler.
