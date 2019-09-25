Recent reports on concussions have discussed how brain injuries and the resulting CTE are more widespread than just in football. Football players, however, wear helmets. So, football heads are better protected. Right? That’s debatable.
Venice fans saw what a helmet-to-helmet collision can do, as starting quarterback Nico DallaCosta suffered a concussion in the second quarter against Trinity Christian Academy in Week 3 and had to be removed from the game.
Though concussions happen in other sports besides football, like cheerleading and soccer, most discourse about potential solutions is centered around how helmets can better protect the players.
As an engineering student, I studied protecting people in collisions. Four of us wrote a paper that redesigned auto interiors to protect the occupants. Much of the same science applies to football helmets.
The problem when a helmet hits something, like another helmet or a knee, is not how fast the helmet is moving at contact, but how long it takes it to stop. Many documented events show that if you take long enough to stop, you won’t be hurt. Take the case of a person who fell off a sixth-story balcony. He landed on the roof of a car. The roof caved in 18 inches. The person’s only injuries were two broken arms because they hung out over the roof.
Crushing the roof absorbs energy and extends the time it takes the body to stop. That’s why your car is designed with crumple zones to absorb energy and take longer to stop. That helped, but not enough. Today, we use seat belts and air bags. The seat belt keeps you from hitting the steering wheel or wind shield. The air bag increases the time it takes your body to stop.
Slowing your body, and especially your head, is important because your brain is sitting inside your skull. Your brain sits in a fluid to protect the gray cells. If your head stops slowly, the fluid shifts a little, but your brain doesn’t hit the skull or twist around. If the head stops too quickly, the brain bounces off the skull and twists to the point of damage. Too many of these damages (concussions) and you develop CTE.
Ah, I hear you saying, “There are pads inside the helmet.”
Yes, the pads help a little. But, when that hard helmet hits another hard helmet, there is very little energy absorbed. The helmet stops. The head stops very soon after. The brain doesn’t. Smack! Bruised and twisted brain — a concussion.
It’s obvious that the current helmet isn’t reducing concussions because rules have been changed to outlaw contact with the helmet.
Teams around the area — and beyond — have taken several measures to prevent concussions, such as the Indians using soft shells from Defend Your Head that are placed over the helmet. The Lemon Bay football team recently acquired robotic tackling dummies, to limit contact in practice. And hardly any teams do full contact drills in practice anymore.
But what more can be done?
The engineer in me has a radical solution — a soft football helmet. Material science has created some amazing specialty products that should be able to really protect players. A soft material would slow the time for the helmets to stop, helping the internal padding to slow the head even more.
Yes, there are problems to solve.
The helmet must look like a traditional helmet and withstand the rigors of contact with the playing surface and with other helmets without tearing.
And there is another benefit to a soft helmet. Players won’t lead with their heads because they can’t punish the opponent with a soft helmet.
We can legislate how the helmet can be used and we can teach techniques that can reduce the severity of some head contact.
Unfortunately, the nature of football will never eliminate helmet contact. To truly protect players, a radical new approach is needed.
